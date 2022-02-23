“The team wouldn’t let me in the group text”: Jarrett Allen reveals how the Cleveland Cavaliers forced him to switch from Android to an iPhone

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen likes to keep it simple but his teammates and NBA Twitter disagree.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are relevant again and first-time All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have a huge part to play in it. Although they were chosen as injury replacements, the fans hoped to see them in the game.

The duo played for team LeBron and concluded the game in double figures. In addition, Garland, Allen, and Mobley won the Taco Bell Skills Challenge defeating the Antetokounmpo brothers and Team Rooks. Jarrett Allen, who is usually very calm and reserved on the court, gave away a little about his ways and how low-key he prefers to be during media day.

Jarrett Allen was forced to buy an iPhone

The first time all-star chose a casual outfit for the all-star weekend and NBA Twitter couldn’t handle it. The Cavaliers center was taken aback by the amount of trolling that came his way for dressing simple.

Fans are used to watching players walk into the arena in runway outfits. After seeing Westbrook in skirts and Kuzma in oversized sweaters the NBA Twitter was expecting more of an effort from Allen.

However, he defended in clothing choices when a reporter pointed out the same and later took to Twitter saying, “If you know me, you know I like to keep my outfits casual lol.”

He appeared on Brian Windhorst’s Podcast where he revealed how his team made him switch to an iPhone for a very silly reason.

Jarrett Allen wasn’t allowed to be on the group chat because he used Android. The team didn’t want green messages and hence forced Allen to buy an iPhone.

“I actually had to get an iPhone, I have an Android. And an iPhone… just cause [the team] wouldn’t let me in the group text. They want all blue messages.”

Although it seems silly, the hate for Android is real. Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen taking pictures with a google pixel during the All-Star weekend and NBA Twitter had its fun with it.

Jarrett Allen may not agree with his teammates off the court. But on the court, their chemistry is proving to be the resurgence of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite multiple injuries to key players, they’ve consistently maintained their position in the east.

