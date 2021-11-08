Basketball

“The waiter said $4000 and I said ‘ok, no problem’”: When Shaquille O’Neal tipped $4,000 to a waitress at a restaurant just because she requested for it

"Is Collin Sexton out for the season?!": Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers' playoff hopes take a massive blow as star guard's terrible injury is revealed
Joe Viju

Previous Article
“Cole Anthony has got all the athleticism you need”: When Kevin Durant tipped the Orland Magic guard alongside LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson and co to become an NBA star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Is Collin Sexton out for the season?!": Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers' playoff hopes take a massive blow as star guard's terrible injury is revealed
“The waiter said $4000 and I said ‘ok, no problem’”: When Shaquille O’Neal tipped $4,000 to a waitress at a restaurant just because she requested for it

La Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal hilariously reminisces about the time he tipped a waitress $4000…