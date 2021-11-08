“The waiter said $4000 and I said ‘ok, no problem’”: When Shaquille O’Neal tipped $4,000 to a waitress at a restaurant just because she requested for it

La Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal hilariously reminisces about the time he tipped a waitress $4000 and talks about the way he decides to tip.

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the most dominant player in NBA history. Between the late 90s and early 2000s, there was no one more dominant and fun to watch than Shaq.

The NBA 4x Champion had the ability to rise above and beyond the rest of his competition night after night. Plus, he did so at a time when the NBA was flooded with Hall of Fame-level centers.

Even though he remains to date as one of the most recognizable people in the basketball world, Shaquille O’Neal is always willing to put others ahead of himself. The 4x NBA champion shared some stories about his charitable experiences.

What exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Also Read: “You want Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? Have a nice day!”: Bill Simmons hilariously lays out how Brad Stevens and Daryl Morey would prospectively engage in trade talks

Shaquille O’Neal talks about tipping a waitress $4000 at a restaurant.

Shaquille O’Neal is now a famous NBA analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. As a result, he makes many appearances on various TV shows to allow his fans to get to know him better.

On such an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Show, ‘The Big Diesel’ shared a particular story that explains his reputation as a generous tipper.

Via Jimmy Kimmel Live –

“When I’m at restaurants, I like to show people my appreciation. So, when they come up to the table, I say, the quicker I get my order the bigger your tip will be.

When we’re getting ready to leave, I’ll ask them what do you want. And the most someone said was $4,000. And I said okay no problem.”

It is such a wholesome gesture by Shaquille O’Neal. We know for a fact it would have made the waitresses’ day. In fact, O’Neal said the young lady thanked him for covering two months of her rent. Incidents like this just serve as evidence of what a charitable person Shaq is.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were the guys I want to try to be like”: Zach LaVine expands on how the Bulls and Lakers GOATs have framed his interest in basketball

Even though he remains as one of the most recognizable people in the basketball world, it is clear that Shaquille O’Neal will always be willing to put others ahead of himself. Stories like this is just living proof of the same.