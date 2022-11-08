“The Word ‘Can’t’ Wasn’t in my Vocabulary”: When Russell Westbrook Preached his Parents’ Teachings

Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

While he may have slipped the ranks off late, there is no doubt that Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the most explosive players in NBA history. The current generation may have to dig up a bit in the past to witness the era of Mr. Triple-Double.

It won’t be wrong to say that Westbrook’s marriage with the Lakers has been waiting for its divorce date at a LA court for a while now. The former MVP’s stint with the purple and gold had many forget the box office draw he was, especially during his days in OKC.

Westbrook’s resume boasts a league MVP, two-scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections, and nine All-Star selections, to name a few. Unfortunately, his stint with the Lakers has eroded much of the public’s memory. Nevertheless, his assassin mentality and competitive zeal live to eternity.

In an old clip below, Westbrook gives an insight into his mindset, passing on the wisdom his parents imparted to him to the younger generation.

Russell Westbrook tells kids to adopt a ‘Why Not?’ mentality towards those questioning their aspirations.

You can mock his shooting or troll him for his turnovers, but you can never question Westbrook’s work ethic. The former OKC superstar leaves everything on the floor each time he suits up for a game. For most of his career, Russ has remained unfazed by what others have said about him.

The 33-year-old believes every kid has a right to have a dream, no matter what. In the clip below, Russ reveals the teaching his parents imparted to him.

“The word ‘can’t’ wasn’t in my vocabulary. My parents always emphasized that to me. Somebody tell the kid they can’t do something, they can respond to it and say, ‘why not?’ why not him? why not her? why not anybody be able to do or achieve anything that they want to achieve?

My focus wasn’t always just to be in the NBA but just be able to do something to make my parents proud. There’s really nobody to compare, I’m Russel.”

Well, Westbrook’s mindset is certainly evident from his performances on the court.

Russell Westbrook’s transition into a bench role.

Westbrook’s inability to fit on the Lakers roster isn’t alien anymore, with the former MVP now leading the supporting cast, coming off the bench. Though Russ wasn’t very receptive toward his new role, coach Darvin Ham was able to convince him, and didn’t it pay dividends!

Running the second unit in the last 5-games, Westbrook has averaged 19.6 PPG, 7.8 APG, 4.8 RPG, and 1.0 SPG on 55.6% shooting from the field, including 52.4% from the 3-point line. In what many believe, the Lakers guard could be the front-runner for the 6th MOY award.

