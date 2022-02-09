“There have been no negotiations for a Ben Simmons, James Harden switch!”: Woj provides a massive twist to the tale after many believed Nets and 76ers would enter blockbuster swap deal

Adrian Wojnarowski drops a massive update on James Harden and Ben Simmons potentially switching between the Nets and 76ers

It had been reported for a while that James Harden was potentially unhappy in Brooklyn. And frankly, we don’t really blame him.

With Kevin Durant suffering a major knee injury, and Kyrie Irving being a part-time player due to the covid mandate, things weren’t looking very good.

But, with the rest of the franchise’s roster looking like shells of their former selves as well, it almost seemed like it was only a matter of time before the Beard looked for another team to win his first ring with. And eventually, it did appear that things made a shift in that direction.

Sixers and Nets are talking about a Ben Simmons for James Harden trade and it is trending towards a deal happening, according to @WindhorstESPN Nets are asking for Ben Simmons and two or three other players, according to @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/ggFYgBbBCI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 9, 2022

Of course, this was a report that different reporters absolutely ran with, with their mouths probably watering at the prospect of James Harden, Ben Simmons switch. Frankly, we’d be lying if ours weren’t.

However, it seems that Adrian Wojranowski felt like he needed to set the record straight on just where the proceedings are at the moment. And let’s just say, it might pop the bubble of more than just a few fans of the NBA.

Adrian Wojranowski reports that at the moment, the Nets and 76ers are not negotiating on a potential

In case you may not know Adrian Wojranowski is well known as arguably the best NBA reporter right now. Heck, the man might even be the greatest NBA reporter of all time. So, when he says something, you might as well take that as fact.

As we said earlier, there has been some serious buzz around a James Harden and Ben Simmons swap deal. But, before fans could get too hyped, Woj has decided to quash all misunderstandings.

As things stand, it’s a bit difficult to say what’s going to happen here. As fans, all we can really do is wait and watch.

