“Klay Thompson has still not joined practices!”: NBA Insider reveals worrying update on the Warriors star’s knee situation ahead of the game vs Mavericks

Golden State Warriors star, Klay Thompson’s knee soreness situation has been issued a worrying update by NBA insider

What has been up with Klay Thompson, off late? Well, the man has missed the Warriors’ last 2 games. And while at first, many thought that it was just the Warriors being cautious with his injury, it was later revealed that perhaps they weren’t quite cautious enough.

Klay Thompson has been experiencing soreness in the same knee where he suffered his ACL injury in the 2019 Finals. And after having 2 years to heal, the fact that there are still problems is undoubtedly incredibly worrying.

Still, it is just soreness. And many hoped that it would soon come to pass. However, league insider Jason Dumas recently posted a clip on Twitter and explained Klay’s situation in the caption. And, we don’t think it’s something most Warriors fans will want to hear.

Klay Thompson has still been unable to join Warriors practices due to soreness in his left knee

In most cases, if the soreness isn’t anything serious it should pass in about 4-5 days, allowing them to partake in a light practice on the latter stages of that period. But well, it has been about 4 days since he revealed his issue to the team. And this is still the status.

James on the vertical climber machine while Klay rides the stationary bike. Luke Walton is in there chopping it up with Andre as well. Klay didn’t practice today and is listed as questionable for Tuesday vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/08pdxj89IC — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 24, 2022

We’re pretty darn sure that the Warriors have already run tests on that knee. At the end of the day, they’re known to be one of the more cautious teams in the NBA.

We won’t make any predictions in this case, because frankly, we’re not doctors. We only pray that Klay Thompson comes back out onto the court very, very soon.

