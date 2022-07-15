“There might be a 6’5 Chris Paul waiting for Deandre Ayton in Indiana”: DA can run it back in Phoenix with CP3 this season and join Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers next season

When the Kings decided to move on from Tyrese Haliburton instead of De’Aaron Fox, everyone knew they messed up. Pacers thrived on that, now Deandre Ayton might as well.

There seems to be nothing that’s going right with the Phoenix Suns in the past few months since their premature exit from the 2022 Playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Before that, everything looked perfect.

It’s too long ago Deandre Ayton was looked at as one of the best big men in the league and Chris Paul at 36 years of age still the Point God, as both of them alongside Suns’ leading scorer Devin Booker had the best record in the league.

From looking at a potential dynasty with Booker and Ayton as its major pillars now Suns are on the verge of losing the latter to the Indiana Pacers next year.

ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent C Deandre Ayton has signed the four-year, $133M offer sheet with the Pacers and now the Suns are on the clock to match it. Expectation remains that the Suns will do so and retain Ayton, but they could take the process through Saturday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2022

If Suns match, Ayton has veto power on a trade for a full year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

DA could also have his own version of CP3 in Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton looking like the long-time prospect for the future of the Pacers.

Deandre Ayton moving to Indiana Pacers might give us a new Chris Paul when and if it happens

Chris Paul has always made Big men thrive since the day he came into the league. Be it David West in New Orleans, DeAndre Jordan in LA, Clint Capela in Houston, or DA in Phoenix everyone had their career highs or only All-Star appearances of their career (if any) when CP3 was behind them throwing those lobs.

Ayton might look into starting things in a totally new setup next year, if the Suns fail to keep him happy, which seems difficult with the trick they used to save a couple of millions. And Haliburton might thrive off the All-Star big man’s calibre and look to become the new Point God of the league. He has started the climb quite like Paul’s second year.

CP3 in his second season:

17/4/9

44/35/82% Haliburton in his second season:

15/4/8

47/41/84% pic.twitter.com/0PP10D5hAn — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 14, 2022

Haliburton had an average of around 13.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in his 109 games with the Sacramento Kings. That increased to 17.5/9.6/4.3/1.8 in 26 games since he came to Indiana. Plus he has a 5-inch height advantage over 6’0 CP3.

Imagine the easy dimes he’ll get when DA and Myles Turner will be the ones leading the front court of the Pacers. As for Paul’s floor general abilities stand, which is considered the best in the game, he might develop it, but it will certainly take years. Too early to guess that now.

