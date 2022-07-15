“These last two years, I’ve been dealing with some hamstring issues”: James Harden’s candid confession on recent struggles

Sixers guard James Harden opens up on his nagging hamstring injury, adding he aims to return at an elite level in the upcoming season.

A member of the 75th-anniversary team, James Harden’s output on the court hasn’t been the same lately, with the Sixers guard struggling with his efficiency and turnovers. The Beard is no more the no.1 option on a team as far as scoring is concerned.

During the beginning of the 2021-22 season, many believed the NBA’s anti-foul baiting rule had exposed Harden, who heavily relied on drawing fouls for his trips to the free throw line. What happened next was the former MVP reinventing his game more towards supplying the ball.

The former Nets guard’s hamstring injury during the 2020-21 season was the turning point that he continues to recover from. Harden would aggravate his injury during the 2021 playoffs, resulting in the Brooklyn super team failing to get past the conference semi-finals.

The recent playoffs had everyone reaffirm their doubt that Harden was no more the scoring beast he once was in Houston. Nevertheless, the superstar recently spoke about his hamstring issue and how he looks forward to the 2022-23 season.

James Harden aims to return at an elite level.

The Beard is yet to get rid of the choker tag come playoff time who froze against the Miami Heat in the eastern conference semi-finals. In a potential elimination Game Six, Harden had put up the following numbers continuing his lackluster postseason record.

James Harden attempted only two shots in the second half of Game 6. pic.twitter.com/uBeEaMJDbi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2022

With the noise to not give Harden an max extension growing, the latter himself decided to take a $15M pay cut, having a player option. The ten-time All-Star signed a 2-years $68M deal lately, expecting to return 100% in the upcoming season.

“These last two years, I’ve been dealing with some hamstring issues, which are nothing to play with. So I’m taking this summer as an opportunity to make sure that I get back to the elite level that I know I can be at and that I will be at.”

Via: HAUTE TIME

Agreeing to take a pay cut, Harden is motivated to come and prove his worth this year. There is no denying that we all miss the scoring beast of Houston, and if The Beard returns anywhere even close to what he was back with the Rockets, nobody can stop the Sixers from winning the chip.

