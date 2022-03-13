“Kevin Durant and Travis Scott go Sicko Mode”: When the former Warriors superstar and his H-Town hip hop star friend went gaga on a drive

Kevin Durant can switch it up whenever he wants to, going from dropping 53 points in a game to singing with Travis Scott in an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

Durant has always been heavily invested in the music world, especially hip hop. He’s always been very close to Drake and he also appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Travis Scott one day.

Scott, of course, is a huge Houston fan, attending Rockets game constantly and never failing to show his love for the Rockets. So when Travis Scott and Durant got together to sing and rap their hearts out, it made for a very entertaining video.

Durant has always appreciated Scott’s music, Tweeting about him in the past as being one of the best artists out there.

When Kevin Durant called Travis Scott the GOAT

Back in 2019, not only did Durant hang out with Travis Scott, but he also called him the GOAT, Tweeting this out in the same year he appeared on the Carpool episode:

Travis Scott is just different. Real Goat status — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 13, 2019

Back in those days, Durant was a member of the formidable Golden State Warriors teams that used to dominate the league. Back then, Durant had adopted a completely different role than he had been used to playing with the OKC Thunder.

Now, Durant is on the Nets, and he’s straying back to the way he used to play. Just today, he dropped 53 points in a monstrous effort against the New York Knicks.

The Nets’ season has been crazy, with Irving’s vaccination status and trading Harden away, but now with Durant back for the stretch run, they could be a real threat come playoff time.

