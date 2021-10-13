Basketball

“There will never be another Larry Bird, you can take that to the bank”: When Magic Johnson exposed the Celtic legend’s lie during the latter’s jersey retirement ceremony

"There will never be another Larry Bird, you can take that to the bank": When Magic Johnson exposed the Celtic legend's lie during the latter's jersey retirement ceremony
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"They let Magic Johnson play with HIV but won't let Kyrie Irving play because he won't get a COVID shot": Republican Congressional candidate from Florida makes whopping false equivalence to push against nationwide vaccine mandate
Next Article
“Nikola Jokic is dangerous and has crazy vision too”: When Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum took turns at showering the 2021 MVP with some huge praises
NBA Latest Post
“Nikola Jokic is dangerous and has crazy vision too”: When Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum took turns at showering the 2021 MVP with some huge praises
“Nikola Jokic is dangerous and has crazy vision too”: When Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum took turns at showering the 2021 MVP with some huge praises

Long before his MVP days, back in2018, Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum spoke highly of…