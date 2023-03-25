“There’s a F**king Rainbow!”: Anthony Davis’ Daughter, Nala, Helped Lakers Superstar Overcome Frustration and Come Back Faster 

Mar 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after he was called for a foul in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports`

There is always a light at the end of the tunnel or a rainbow after every storm, whichever analogy you choose, the lesson is clear. Preserve for the good waits on the other side. A lesson that helped Anthony Davis come back in a resurgent manner for this Los Angeles Lakers squad.

There were doubts that after suffering a bone injury in December, Davis will step on the court again this season. But thanks to his daughter and a small piece of note with a drawing of a rainbow, Davis found the strength he needed.

His journey this season has been nothing short of inspiring. A player who was seen as a tour de force found himself injured once again. But this time, without missing a beat, he was back in a few weeks raring to go.

The Lakers’ season might have been uninspiring, but Davis’ own path to coming back as one of the NBA’s most dominant forces is pure inspiration.

“There’s a F**king rainbow!”: A repeat injury pushed Anthony Davis to darkness but in spite of it all, his daughter, Nala showed him courage

There is something about daughters and helping their fathers realize their virtues and strengths. For Anthony Davis when it felt like everything was closing down on him, his daughter, Nala helped him realize there’s a lot more to life.

“There’s a f**king rainbow,” Davis told ESPN, “She just drew a rainbow because she likes rainbows, or this girl is really smart to the point where …At the end of every storm there’s a f**king rainbow.”. He did so with a big smile on his face.

Thanks to his daughter’s words, he was able to push through and come back in 5 and a half weeks. He missed only 20 games compared to the doctor’s prediction of 30, minimum.

There is something to be said about resilience here. Perhaps Davis has learned how to cope with injury and more importantly, the things he can do to stay fit.

The resurgent Los Angeles Lakers and their quest to make the playoffs

Of course, no other team in the league gets as much attention as the Lakers. They are the biggest team in the league and for good reason. So, where are they on their quest for the playoffs?

Currently, they sit 10th and are tied for the record all the way to the 8th seed. In fact, they are only 2.5 games behind the 4th seed. Such is the situation in the Western Conference. It is a tight affair.

Tonight, they face an Oklahoma City Thunder team who are 11th and have the same 36-37 record. A Win today puts them in the 7th seed. You can bet Anthony Davis will play a crucial role if they are to succeed today. But can they do it?