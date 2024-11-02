“Launch an Investigation”: Nikola Jokic Knowing Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert’s Play Leads to Conspiracy Theory

Nov 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass to center Rudy Gobert (27)with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defending in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seemed pumped in their locker room at Target Center after a close 119-116 victory against their Western Conference rivals, the Denver Nuggets. However, the 23-year-old had some doubts about the Nuggets taking the fourth quarter 31-28 to make things very close.

Edwards interrupted Rudy Gobert while he was being interviewed by a few beat reporters to claim that there’s a spy inside the T-Wolves locker room. Otherwise, there’s no way Nikola Jokic accurately anticipated a second-half play involving him and Gobert before it actually transpired.

“Jokic knew the play but we didn’t say anything. He knew the play better than us,” Gobert enlightened the reporters as to why Ant was so animated.

Still pretty stunned by the Nuggets superstar’s stunt, Edwards chimed in, “How the f**k did he know. Nobody said anything…That n_ cheating bro…”

Anthony Edwards & Rudy Gobert couldn’t believe that Nikola Jokic knew their play during the game. They joked around saying theirs a spy pic.twitter.com/vh06An53AC — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) November 2, 2024

After Ant left, Gobert said with a smile, “We gotta launch an investigation. There’s some player among us [who’s revealing the info].”

The incident supposedly transpired after a time-out ended with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Apparently, Edwards and Gobert overheard Jokic describing a play to his teammates that the T-Wolves will initiate. As it turns out, that’s the exact play Edwards and Co. discussed during the time-out.

This baffled everyone in the T-Wolves squad as the Joker had no way of knowing what they were gonna do.

Now it’s uncertain if the Wolves went with the play anyway or changed their gameplan after that. But the trick made them throw around some accusations here and there.

Gobert and Edwards’ way of speaking indicates that they are just joking around and are not seriously thinking about looking too much into it. Instead, their locker room rants are a kind of applause to Jokic’s basketball wisdom and IQ. It takes a very experienced campaigner to accurately predict plays like that, almost like a prophet.

But Jokic has done it before as well.

He pulled off a similar miracle during a home game at Ball Arena against the Warriors in their first round series in the 2022 playoffs. As seen in the clip below, Jokic was seen mouthing the word ‘lob’ before an in-bound from Jordan Poole.

Jokic was literally screaming “LOB” before the play even started. He literally outcoached Steve Kerr…and he’s a player

pic.twitter.com/NXPaLwlgL7 — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 24, 2022

The in-bound pass did end up being a lob and was blocked subsequently in the paint.

These kind of plays really show how well Jokic knows the game of basketball. Or maybe he just has spies in every single locker room in the NBA. Who knows!