“There’s a staircase in my closet and well, it’s got clothes”: Shaquille O’Neal used his $400 million to build an egregious amount of closet space

Shaquille O’Neal has a closet in his mansion that has its own staircase, taking host, Jimmy Kimmel, by total surprise.

Shaquille O’Neal earned a whopping $292 million over the course of his 19-year playing career in the NBA but made his real bank off the court. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has invested a bevy of companies and has endorsed even more, earning him over $40 million in profit every year.

The 7-footer built up several philosophies when it came to his financial planning, with one of them being in regards to the people he surrounded himself with. According to him, he knew that when he was the smartest guy in a room, there was something wrong. So, he built up his inner circle with people smarter than him and people he trusted.

When it came to his investment/endorsement strategy, Shaquille O’Neal simply gave companies a chance if he either believed in their product or had heard good things about them. It’s safe to say that these simple principles have worked out well for the 4x champ given his lavish lifestyle.

Shaquille O’Neal has a staircase in his closet.

Seems as though anybody who lives a life similar to the way Shaquille O’Neal lives his has at least one random, unnecessary thing about their house. For Shaq, we’re not sure which house of his but according to him, he has a whole staircase in his closet that leads to a bedroom down the stairs.

No matter how wealthy you are, having a staircase for your closet to have two levels to a room for clothes seems extremely excessive. But then again, his attire is quite large given his size so perhaps there’s less space due to that reason.

Either way, ‘The Big Aristotle’ never ceases to amaze us in regards to the things he has in his possession. He truly is the perfect combination of a man who knows exactly what he needs to do to up his net worth and a man who simply does not care about it.

