“There’s no excuses, we got out a** kicked”: James Harden takes blame after a horrendous 11-point performance in a 129-100 blowout loss against Kevin Durant and the Nets

James Harden had a poor 17.6% shooting night as the Nets managed to defeat the Sixers by 29 points in the highly-anticipated clash.

As soon as the Sixers and the Nets agreed to the blockbuster move on trade deadline day, everybody had 10th March marked on their calendars for the highly-anticipated clash. As expected, the match was filled with drama, being as action-packed as one could get.

Prior to tip-off, James Harden didn’t interact with each other, nor did Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid acknowledge each other’s presence. And in a tensed atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center, it was an incredible duel between two of the game’s greatest big – KD with 25/14/7 and JoJo with 27/12/2.

Despite moving up to the #3 position on the all-time 3-pointer leader board, The Beard had a rather underwhelming outing in the crucial matchup. Playing a total of 28:29 minutes, the 2018 MVP had a subpar 11-point performance, committed 4 turnovers, and shot the ball at an abysmal 17.6% from the field.

James Harden tonight: 11 PTS

3-17 FG

5 AST

4 TOV

-30 +/- Played like it was a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/4h3JT3F1w3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 11, 2022

Also Read: Shaq hilariously goes off on Chuck for trying to hit the griddy on NBAonTNT

“I got to be better individually”: James Harden reflects on his subpar performance against his former team

While talking about the game, Harden outright stated how he had to get better individually. James said:

“There’s no excuses. I got to be better individually… We got our ass kicked. Since I’ve been here everything has been sweet, tonight was good for us and we get an opportunity to come down to reality and get better.”

So far, in the 6 games Harden has represented the Sixers, the combo-guard has averaged a solid 22.3/7.3/11.2.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal has the highest praise for the Grizzlies MVP, believes he’s already the best

With the loss on Thursday night, the Sixers are now sitting 3rd in a heavily-competitive Eastern Conference.