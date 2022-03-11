Basketball

“Yo Ja Morant, you the best player in the league”: Shaquille O’Neal has the highest praise for the Grizzlies MVP, believes he’s already the best

"Yo Ja Morant, you the best player in the league": Shaquille O'Neal has highest of praise for the Grizzlies MVP, believes he's already the best
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Is Cam Reddish playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New York Knicks release injury report for their young star ahead of matchup against Ja Morant and Co
Next Article
Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight vs Houston Rockets? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their forward ahead of their Texas showdown against Jalen Green and Co
NBA Latest Post
Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight vs Houston Rockets? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their forward ahead of their Texas showdown against Jalen Green and Co
Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight vs Houston Rockets? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their forward ahead of their Texas showdown against Jalen Green and Co

Will forward Dorian Finney-Smith suit up for the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic against the…