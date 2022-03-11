“Yo Ja Morant, you the best player in the league”: Shaquille O’Neal has the highest praise for the Grizzlies MVP, believes he’s already the best

Shaquille O’Neal says Ja Morant is the best player in the league at the moment and he is quite serious about his take.

Imagine prime Shaquille O’Neal and this year’s Ja Morant playing together. The games will have only highlight reels and wins for the duo wherever they played and whomever they played with.

The 22-year-old Grizzlies point guard is having the time of his life has gotten into the MVP race in just his 3rd year into the best basketball stage of the world. He is leading his Memphis team to be one of the best franchises in the league.

Also read: “I’m glad Ben Simmons is on the bench, if he didn’t that would’ve told me a lot about him”: Shaquille O’Neal is pleased to see the former Sixers guard facing Philly fans for the first time since 2021 Playoffs

The first time All-Star is in the midst of a career year, averaging 27.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 6.7 APG while leading Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league (45-22).

And The Diesel is nothing but amazed by how the 6’2 phenom has taken the league by storm at such a young age and seemed as if he wished he could have played with Ja. According to him, Morant is already the best in the league.

“Yo Ja Morant, you the best player in the league”: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq is heavily impressed by what Morant has been able to do within 3 years of making it to the NBA. The 4x NBA champ believes the 2nd pick of the 2019 Draft is already the best player in the league and has told the man himself so leaving him in disbelief.

“You should have seen his little cute face when I said, ‘yo man, you’re the best player in the league,” said O’Neal. “I’m not playing with you brother, you’re the best for real. I promise you, you’re the best.”

Shaq says Ja Morant is the best player in the NBA “You should have seen his little cute face when I said ‘Yo man, you the best player in the league.’” 😂 (Via @NBAonTNT ) pic.twitter.com/trVV2jVxD4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2022

Morant comes off as a confident individual who always carries himself with the belief that he’s the best on the court irrespective of who he’s up against. Still, this praise coming from one of the greatest players of all time came as a surprise for the former Murray State guard.

Also read: “Jason Williams is on some primo W**d cos no sober guy would drop Kobe out of their top 5 Laker list!” : J-Will vehemently supports his argument about Kobe Bryant not being top-5 in the Lakers All-time list

This compliment would surely boost his confidence even further and help him lead his Grizzlies team deep into the Playoffs who haven’t gone past the first round in 6 years.