“Charles Barkley didn’t hit the griddy, he hit the dead pigeon”: Shaq hilariously goes off on Chuck for trying to hit the griddy on NBAonTNT 

Charles Barkley tries to hit the griddy on NBAonTNT and Shaq immediately shuts it down by saying he hit the ‘dead pigeon’.

Charles Barkley and Shaq make perhaps the greatest comedy duo the NBA has ever seen from players that are currently active and/or have been retired from the game. While the latter had been making people laugh on ‘Inside the NBA’ alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, adding Shaq in the early 2010s completed their core group.

The two have been at one another’s necks for well over a decade now, with both of them casually roasting each other live on air. Chuck usually goes down the path of ‘Shaq looks or talks dumb’ while the 4x champ flexes those 4 championship rings of his on Barkley, telling him he has ‘G14 Classification’ on anything basketball related.

Also read: “It’s hard to chant for Ben Simmons when you’re losing by that much”: Kevin Durant goes at Philly fans following blowout Nets win over Sixers

At the end of it all, both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are extremely close, with them knowing that their constant feuds on NBAonTNT are for the show and nothing more.

Charles Barkley tries to hit the griddy and Shaq wasn’t having it.

Playboy by Jx. Zero has taken the world by storm these past few weeks due to the amount of people ‘hitting the griddy’ to that song online. Knowing Charles Barkley, it was inevitable that he would give this dance a shot.

Of course, they didn’t play the song due to it containing profane language but the dance wasn’t needed as Chuck didn’t do anything that even resembled what the griddy is supposed to look like. Shaq eventually had to let the ‘93 MVP know that that was the griddy, it was the dead pigeon.

“That’s the ‘dead pigeon,’ that’s what that is.” Chuck tried to do the Griddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/6MWw3aOtnI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

Also read: “Come on you gotta give me a smile, you gotta give me a smile!”: Steph Curry has a heartwarming interaction with a Warriors fan who couldn’t meet him earlier

Several athletes across North America have started to ‘hit the griddy’ lately, with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies borderline making it their own in the NBA. Perhaps the best at it in the NFL would be the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. Perhaps Chuck should hit them up for a few lessons.