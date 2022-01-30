“There’s nothing strange to have Kyrie Irving play on the road, it actually feels normal”: Steve Nash believes the services of Uncle Drew are essential despite being limited to only road games

Nets head coach Steve Nash doesn’t find Kyrie Irving’s part-time status strange, and even having him just on the road is much-needed.

One of the most controversial NBA superstars, Kyrie Irving, returned to the hardwood earlier this month. The Nets guard played his first game against the Indiana Pacers after an 8-month hiatus. Though Irving missed close to the first 40-games, he made headlines throughout the year.

Irving’s polarizing take on not taking the vaccine was against New York City’s mandate, barring him from playing or practicing in the home games. The Nets organization, who had initially refused the idea of allowing Irving to play only road games, would later make a complete U-turn on the matter.

In the seven games he has played so far, the Nets have a 4-3 record. One of the crucial reasons the organization backtracked on its stance against Irving was the league’s COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The Nets have played with as many as 24-different starting lineups this season.

When asked about his experience of having Irving on a part-time basis, head coach Steve Nash had no complaints adding that the Nets guard was much-needed.

Steve Nash doesn’t find Kyrie Irving’s part-time availability strange.

Irving has faced a lot of heat for not getting vaccinated and leaving his teammates hanging. NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal have expressed their displeasure on players who have refused to get vaccinated.

On the other hand, current NBA players have maintained a diplomatic stance on the Irving situation. There is no denying that the Nets need Irving to win the chip, considering the umpteen players missing games due to injuries and COVID protocols.

With leading scorer Kevin Durant out for 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, having Irving on the roster does definitely help. Nets coach Steve Nash echoed a similar statement.

“To add a player of his caliber, even if it’s just on the road, has been much-needed and great for our group” – Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/AFwmhTYoCa — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 30, 2022

“To have a player that plays on the road is not that different from what we face week to week anyways. It hasn’t been as strange for our group. It hasn’t been strange at all in some weird way, it actually feels normal cause we’ve had so many interruptions.”

In their second season, the Nets Big 3 has only played sixteen games together. Though they are still favorites to win the championship, provided they are healthy.

In his seven games this season so far, Irving has averaged 23.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, shooting 50.4% from the field.