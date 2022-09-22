“There’s white folks cheating in sports, not just brothers!”: Stephen A Smith hurls race angle amidst Ime Udoka debacle

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. However, Stephen A Smith is not happy and believes he is being targeted because of his race!

Earlier today a news report came out revealing that Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was involved in an extramarital affair. The news comes a few months after the 45 year old took the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Udoka is currently married to Hollywood superstar Nia Long. The two have been together for 12 years, having been married in 2010.

Reports state that Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff. As a result, he could be facing severe disciplinary action.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

There has been a lot of mixed reactions to this breaking news. However, Stephen A Smith has taken an angle that he is all too familiar with.

Stephen A Smith brings in the topic of racism when discussing the Ime Udoka situation

The news surrounding Ime Udoka has spread like wildfire. As such, it comes as no surprise that everyone is talking about it.

This includes respected journalist, Stephen A Smith. The First Take analyst has an interesting opinion regarding the tense situation.

He believes that race is a primary factor here, claiming that there are plent of ‘white people’ doing the same, but no one is talking about it. He also adds that the Celtics should take responsibility for leaking the information surrounding Udoka.

Stephen A Smith on Ime Udoka situation “there’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing, I don’t see the information out about them” pic.twitter.com/xtGDudfPPh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2022

It is certainly an intriguing perspective from Stephen A, but one that he has brought up time and time again.

