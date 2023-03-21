“They Called Me Michael Jordan”: 4ft 8″ Simone Biles, Who Looked Tiny Next to Shaquille O’Neal, was Compared to MJ for a Peculiar Habit

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. A legend both in basketball and sports in general, the phrase “Be like Mike” has become quite literal. After all, analysts, journalists, and fans alike are always looking out for the next MJ.

More often than not, any athlete who has drawn comparisons to His Airness plays basketball. Over the years, the likes of Kobe Bryant, Grant Hill, Harold Miner, and many more have been named heirs to the throne. But, there are times when the comparisons transcend basketball.

The perfect example of this would be Simone Biles. Surprisingly, the Olympic Gold Medal gymnast has been compared to Jordan on a number of occasions. Particularly because of her tendency to stick out her tongue.

Simone Biles was nicknamed Michael Jordan because of her tongue

There can be no denying that Michael Jordan is one of the most reputable athletes of all time. The man has achieved so much in his career, both in the NBA and on the international level. As a result of his greatness, many athletes strive to be like him.

In some cases, athletes are even honored to be called the “Michael Jordan” of their sport. Such is the case for US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Now, the first question that arises is, how is a 4’8″ gymnast being compared to a 6’6″ basketball legend?

Well, while their differences are many, both Biles and Jordan share one thing in common. They are both Olympic Gold medalists. However, that is not the reason why Simone has been called the MJ of gymnastics. In fact, the reason behind it happens to be that she, much like Jordan, has the habit of sticking her tongue out when she performs.

“It’s an amazing feeling because he’s one of the greatest of all time, not just in basketball. To be compared to him is just amazing and I still can’t believe it. I used to think they called me the Michael Jordan because I stick my tongue out in gymnastics it kind of slips out.”

It certainly is quite a coincidence. An uncanny resemblance between the two GOATs to say the least. But, at the end of the day, to be compared to a superstar like the likes of Jordan is an accomplishment in itself.

Simone Biles was once overshadowed by 7’1″ giant, Shaquille O’Neal

As it is, Simone Biles is one of the shorter athletes in the world of sports. Standing at 4’8″, one might even say that she is tiny in comparison to the average sportsperson. Well, there was no doubt about it when Biles met Shaquille O’Neal. The four-time NBA Champion took a picture with Simone, in what looked like a rendition of “David and Goliath”.

She may have been called Michael Jordan a couple of times. But, there is no doubt whether she has ever been compared to the Big Aristotle.