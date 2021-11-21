“I really miss seeing Kyrie Irving on the court, look forward to having him rejoin us”: Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai shares her thoughts on the Nets guard’s absence this season

Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai shares her thoughts on Kyrie Irving’s absence this season. Clara is optimistic about Irving returning.

The Nets are the no. one seed in the eastern conference with a 12-5 record. Head Coach Steve Nash has managed to keep the team afloat despite an absent Kyrie Irving and a rusty James Harden. Four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant has been the savior for the team.

Irving’s stance to not get vaccinated has earned him a lot of flak. Some of the major cities in the USA had come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated.

Though the Nets are the top seed in the east, winning a championship looks tough. The Brooklyn team that had assembled one of the best offensive Big 3 in NBA history has only one member in Durant carrying most of the load for the team.

Also read: “The Brooklyn Nets are not a Big 3, but a Big 1.75 right now”: Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe believe Kevin Durant and co require Kyrie Irving to win the championship

Recently, co-owner Clara Wu Tsai shared her views on the Irving situation. A philanthropist herself, Clara spoke about Irving’s work towards society. Clara was confident of having the former champion on the court soon.

Clara Wu Tsai is confident about Kyrie Irving returning to the Nets roster.

Irving has found himself in the eye of the storm in light of his anti-vaccination stance. The former rookie of the year has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. Prominent personalities like Jeff Van Gundy and Stephen A. Smith have publicly criticized the seven-time All-Star.

Hollywood stars like Chris Rock have also thrown some shots at the Nets guard for missing games. However, Irving recently found support from Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai. The Harward University graduate applauded Irving for his social work and was hopeful of having him back soon.

“Kyrie has done great philanthropic both locally and globally, and he cares so much about humanity. He and I have had several conversations over the years about issues that we care about, namely social justice and also empowering women, women of the WNBA. These are things he really cares about and we’ve really connected over that.

I mean, I have to say I really miss seeing Kyrie on the court, and I really look forward to having him rejoin us.”

Co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Clara Wu Tsai shares her thoughts with @Grady on Kyrie Irving’s absence, and is looking forward to him returning. #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/i30sG85hr1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 20, 2021

There is no denying that the Nets would welcome Irving back with open arms. The Nets guard is box office and one of the best players to finish at the rim. His razzle and dazzle’s on the hardwood are something his fans are longing to see.

Also read: “Kevin Durant, I’m sad for you bro, Kyrie Irving betrayed you!” – Stephen A. Smith loses his cool on First Take after the Brooklyn Nets lose to the Golden State Warriors

Once considered the favorites to win the championship this season, the Nets find themselves in a tough spot without Irving on the roster.