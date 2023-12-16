“They Can’t Stop Me!”: Ja Morant Sends Clear Message Via Instagram Story Ahead of Return After Suspension

Credits: Dec 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant answers questions from media about his time away from the team during his 25 game suspension during a press conference at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA community has now all eyes on the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the return of the franchise’s talisman, Ja Morant. Amidst the anticipation, the point guard stole the limelight with his recent actions from his Instagram story. Ahead of the comeback, Morant took to Instagram to send a clear message to all of his followers.

The 25-year-old synced to Rod Wave’s song, ‘F*** The World’, sitting in his car as the lyrics conveyed his thoughts. The song went, “They can’t stop me,” while Ja shook his head like an inverted pendulum in harmony. Soon, it focused on the lyrics, “You said you hate me, but you love to watch me,” as the 2x All-Star moved his index finger to showcase relatability.

His excitement was bound to be off the charts as the clip revealed his time of return on the basketball court. With an emoji of a grizzly bear, the 2020 ROTY wrote, “2 more,” hinting at his comeback for the organization after two more matches. Thus, he might feature in the away clash against the New Orleans Pelicans on 19th December, paving the way for an interesting encounter.

This would put an end to his 25-game suspension from the NBA following a public incident surrounding guns. A great news for the franchise which remains in desperate need of its star performer’s help after a rocky start to the regular season. Without Morant, the team lingers at the second-last position on the Western Conference table as a shot at a happier time awaits.

With a pinch of self-belief, Ja Morant is set to add fuel to the fire

Several players have progressed rapidly during his absence from the NBA court. Two of the names that stand out a lot among them are Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson. After the Indiana Pacers’ in-season tournament run, Tyrese has become the talk of the town. Jalen at the same time has steadied the ship at the New York Knicks on multiple occasions.

Ja, interestingly, addressed this as the player comparisons took the forefront ahead of his comeback. “Hats off to them,” the Grizzlies guard stated before adding, “I have no say on who’s better than and who’s not”.

The statement has raised the temperature surrounding the return even more than before. With only a handful of days remaining for the match night to arrive, the fans of the franchise have something to look forward to after a long time.