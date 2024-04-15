Larsa Pippen Ecstatically Hypes Up Son Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Exceptional Performances For Grizzlies in Ja Morant’s Absence

After Scotty Pippen Jr. put together a memorable NBA season, proud mother Larsa Pippen experienced euphoria. In the 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Nuggets, the acrobatic PG put up 15 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in a 15-point loss. Momma Pippen took to her IG and hyped him up yet again. She shared a post from G League’s affiliate Insta handle GTV hoops, highlighting their South Bay Lakers star’s incredible numbers to cap off the 2023-24 season.

The adoring parent just tagged her son and let the stats speak for themselves. As per the graphic, the Grizzlies guard finished his last four games with a tally of 21 points, per game. This season marked the ascension of the 6’1″ athlete, who was on the fringes of having an NBA job. He did play for the Lakers in six games during the 2022-23 season but received fewer than 6 minutes per game.

During the 2023-24 season, after injuries to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies opted to test the 23-year-old. Making his debut on January 20, steadily, he acquired over 25 minutes a game and did well to carry the Ja Morant-less squad. He delivered on most nights and posted efficient numbers.

In 21 games, he put up 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, per game, per Basketball Reference. Apart from that, he clicked on 49.3% shooting while making 1.4 triples on an efficient 41.7% from the floor.

He did his best during April, including a career-high 28-point performance in a 120-123 loss against his former team LA Lakers. He finished the month with 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and a highly impressive 2.4 steals in nine games. Thus, his mother had plenty to cheer about throughout the year.

Larsa Pippen celebrated Scotty Pippen Jr. throughout the year

While father Scottie Pippen was in the arena to watch his son work in some instances, mother Larsa took to IG and lauded his achievements. In mid-March, the Grizzlies guard lodged his first NBA double-double with 10 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. This came after he missed 12 games due to a back injury. To mark the stellar return of her son, Larsa Pippen rolled out the story containing his baseline dunk during the game. She wrote, “Let’s go baby” and tagged her kid.

Earlier this month, the guard played a crucial role in a 108-90 win over the Detroit Pistons, contributing 16 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block in the victory. On her IG, the 49-year-old posted her son’s post-game interview.

After going undrafted in 2022, the 6’1” Vanderbilt alum has showcased tremendous hunger to make an NBA roster. His G-League stint with the South Bay Lakers prepared him for the top league. Therefore, his parents have been over the moon seeing him give his all.