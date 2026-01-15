“They Don’t Even Care”: Paul Pierce Questions if Money Is Ruining College Basketball

College stars in America have been having a gala time since Name, Image, and Likeness rights came into effect. It allows them to capitalize on their popularity financially, something superstars of the past, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James, were not able to do at the collegiate level. But, as with most things, the change has also had a negative impact on the sport, according to Paul Pierce for one.

The NBA legend feels that basketball in college has become far less competitive. The drive to get to the top, not just because they’re succeeding professionally, but also monetarily, seems to have gone.

Pierce feels budding talents in the NBA have become complacent, because from what they earn in college, they can easily take care of their families. The question is, could this affect the quality of the NBA in the future?

The ex-Boston Celtics man acknowledged that the NBA is not in trouble just yet. “This year, it’s a great class,” he said on Derrick White‘s podcast. “I think there’s some ballers out there in college. They look good…”

“But then, you look at some [and] it’s like damn, they don’t even care once they got that money now. You see certain players in high school that get to college now and you go like, what happened?”

White, adding on to what Pierce said, opined that the issue stems from kids growing up poor and suddenly having too much money in their hands in college. Before, it was about getting to the NBA to get that big paycheck. Now, if they do well in college, it’s not a necessity anymore.

Another problem that White pointed out was players jumping ship when they don’t like their stay in a particular college. “I don’t think the teams are as connected, like, in that culture. Now, I think it’s just random because, like transfer portal and all this is just going on.”

“I think, money has something to do with it, but just, I think the culture is a little bit different now,” White concluded.

Players who dream of making money would undoubtedly not care where they get it from. If college ball keeps them and their families relatively comfortable for the time being, its normal for most to take their foot off the pedal for a bit.

Pierce brought up a great point, describing how players like Stephen Curry, who did not grow up poor, still had that relentless drive to become a legend. He didn’t have NIL. But he had his father Dell Curry, a former NBA star, to back him. On the other hand, there were those like Ben Simmons, who were projected to be great, but earned their millions, and called it a day.

Bottom line, it depends on the mindset. Yes, NIL does influence certain things. But someone with a Curry-esque, or James-esque mentality, would never put their feet up in college.