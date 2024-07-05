Mike Perry Reveals He Never Questioned His Combat Sports Skills, Even After UFC Exit

April 4, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Mike Perry interacts with media during the Bare Knuckle 41 Media Day at Palms Casino Resort on April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230404_zsa_p175_028 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

For Mike Perry living without fighting is not a life worth living. In fact, even after the UFC let him go, he never lost sight of who he was and became a superstar in bare-knuckle boxing because of his insatiable thirst for violence.

Relaying his thoughts to Eddie Marcado from The MMA Draw, the BKFC boxer got real, mentioning how he used his setbacks to fuel his comeback.

Perry takes a lot of pride in his ability to take a hit and then some and still having the power to strike back.

“I never thought that this wasn’t for me, I’ve always thought that this is it for me like, this is the only thing that I could be the best at. This is my skill, my talent and really it comes from my ability to take a hit… The biggest part of the game is like your ability to be able to get hit and make sure that you’re still there to fire back.”

Basically, Perry is your American pitbull, who just doesn’t go down without a fight. He’ll keep coming till he’s asleep or the man across the ring is.

His fighter’s mentality and optimism have gotten him through the thick and thin and its safe to say that the boxing star is the real-life personification of Rocky Balboa except for a few finer details.

Meanwhile, his rival Jake Paul has finally heeded the veteran’s call and has expressed his readiness to throw down in the cage under MMA rules.

MVP co-owner, Nakisa Bidarian about Jake Paul’s MMA debut

Though, ‘The Problem Child’ has signed with PFL, an MMA organization, the boxer is yet to make his debut. And ever since the Mike Perry bout was scheduled, the former UFC star has been calling out the ‘Problem Child’ for a showdown inside the octagon.

Boxers don’t tend to step into MMA for obvious reasons. Firstly, no one wants to be taken down and kept there helpless which a lot of MMA fighters are just so good at.

Also, there’s the case of leg kicks and spinning elbows and knees, and shoulders to noses in clinch. But…

MVP promoter and co-owner, Nakisa Bidarian has claimed that the younger Paul brother is 100% ready for an MMA bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said,

“I think if the fight makes sense, that’s absolutely something that Jake would like to do. Let’s see how it does, how it performs if there is appetite for that, Jake has said to me 100 percent he would be down to do MMA with Mike Perry.”

However, a pre-condition has been set by Bidarian. The likelihood of the fight happening hinges upon the financial success of the boxing fight booked later this month. It’s only fair, then isn’t it?

Afterall, no one wants to get hit in the head without getting paid for it!