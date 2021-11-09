“They really counted Melo out!”: Twitter reacts to Carmelo Anthony pulling the Lakers out of yet another tight game against the Hornets

Just two years ago people were writing Carmelo off -Now he is putting up 6th Man of the year level performances for the Lakers

Its been almost exactly two years since Carmelo Anthony made his NBA return and his performances this season have shown why he shouldn’t have been out of the league in the first place. He’s been on a roll this season, pulling the Lakers out of some tough spots, and is probably the reason why they are currently on a winning record.

Taking him out of the team would make this team look helpless at times, such is his impact on scoring. He’s been really efficient shooting the ball this season, with his 3P% more than his actual FG%.

He put on a show, a lakeshow against the the Hornets and his namesake Melo scoring 29 and hitting 7 threes this game. That was important for the team, as they pulled out a 3 point victory in OT.

Carmelo Anthony is the best player on the Lakers roster this season, not even LeBron James can take that accolade.

The Lakers may be stacked on paper, but the chemistry and spacing are so of this season. That coupled with the fact that they are riddled with injuries means that they haven’t been at full strength. That being said, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis should be enough to blow teams out of the water.

If they have to keep the tag of title favorites up, they definitely should not be losing to teams that are tanking, and blowing 15+ point leads.

Here is what twitter had to say to his performance in the victory:

they really counted melo out dawg 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 9, 2021

Carmelo Anthony was feeling it from deep in the Lakers’ OT win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/t4t8I13MTY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 9, 2021

