“Karl-Anthony Towns channelized his inner Stephen Curry for that buzzer-beater”: NBA Twitter stunned as KAT knocks down a tough half-court jumper to force OT

With 1.1 seconds on the clock, Karl-Anthony Towns launched a half-court shot and knocked down the buzzer-beater to force OT despite being heavily guarded.

After starting their season winning 3 out of their first 4 contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves have gone on a slump, losing their next five. However, a massive positive takeaway from these first 9 games is the incredible production by their big three – Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards.

On Monday night too, the 3 Minnesota stars had a sensational outing. In an action-packed overtime thriller against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game that witnessed 13 lead changes and 15 ties, ended with Ja Morant and co. grabbing a huge 125-118 win.

While Ja shined for the Grizzlies, recording 33 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, KAT too had an outstanding individual outing. Apart from putting up 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks, the big man knocked down one of the most important shots of the night.

NBA Twitter reacts to Karl-Anthony Towns knocking down a heavily-guarded half-court buzzer-beater

The contest went down to the wire. With the Wolves trailing 113-110 with merely 1.1 seconds, Naz Reid managed to inbound the ball to Towns. Somehow, the 6-foot-11 Karl found a way to launch a shot from the half-court, despite being heavily guarded, and miraculously drilled the long-distance shot forcing OT.

KAT SENDS IT TO OT AT THE BUZZER. WOW. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l4F6gpUNmz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as the clip of KAT’s shot went viral on social media.

This loss will definitely be a tough pill for Minnesota to swallow. Losing such a close encounter gave them their 5th straight loss. The Wolves, with a 3-6 record, really have to find their winning ways before things go from bad to worse for them. Losing their first out of four road games, the Timberwolves will hope to grab a couple of wins on the road before flying back to Minnesota for a 4-game homestand.