“They traded James Harden because he was eating all the NYC pizzas”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls former Nets guard as news comes out that Kyrie Irving might play the home games in coming weeks

Kyrie Irving could play the home games as New York City’s vaccination mandate might phase out in a few weeks according to the Mayor.

Kyrie Irving’s playing status has been as big news this season as any, and rightfully so. It might determine whether the Brooklyn Nets will lift the Larry O’Brien at the end of the season.

That seemed like a far-fetched ask a couple of weeks ago, since Kevin Durant’s injury to be precise. Whichever games the backcourt duo of James Harden and Irving were able to play together, they lost. They went on a 12-game losing streak in that period.

Also read: Kyrie Irving sent out a stern warning to the league ahead of the All-Star break

But now that Harden is traded for Ben Simmons, it gives the Nets all new hopes to again fight for the Championship. Even Seth Curry and Andre Drummond who Brooklyn came along with Ben have already helped them win 2 games, getting them out of their deepest slump of the season.

We have seen Seth playing great basketball in the Playoffs for the past two seasons and if they get Simmons up and ready before the regular season ends, the Nets will be scary again.

Just imagine, there will be two 7-footers on the court with tremendous ball-handling skills and then Kyrie, who might get the clearance to play home games in the coming weeks.

Kyrie Irving might play in New York again and NBA Twitter can’t keep calm

There is barely anything more beautiful and engaging on the court than watching Kyrie Irving dance with the basketball. Fans in New York have been deprived of watching that throughout this season due to the city’s vaccination mandate. But according to New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams plans, that might change in a few weeks, reported The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2022

This news brought some excitement to Kyrie stans.

The rest of the NBA rn pic.twitter.com/iTWJGeozTM — Basketball Afficionado (@NBAAfficionado_) February 23, 2022

I need Kyrie to tweet “I’m free” to piss off the haters — depressed 7/11 fan (@Kevin43503829) February 23, 2022

Kyrie and the Nets rn:pic.twitter.com/q9m15MBFBp — George Coulouras (@georgecoulouras) February 23, 2022

ITS OVER FOR THE LEAGUE GIVE US THE CHIP!!!!!!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qBLo6ITw36 — $$Dom$$ (@Ddelliponti08) February 23, 2022



Then a Tweeter asked why this couldn’t be done when Harden was still in Brooklyn, the reaction to which is too hilarious.

They did it cause Harden was eating all the nyc pizza — LETSGOBK (@NETSRUNEASTT) February 23, 2022

Also read: “You talk about not being able to handle the pressure, but LeBron James has managed it exceptionally!”: Throwback to King James’ first Nike commercial about freezing under pressure

Getting Kyrie back to play the home games within time will be a huge boost to KD and Co, but it will also leave them without excuses to win it all, especially if Ben Simmons is game ready before the Playoffs.