Basketball

“They traded James Harden because he was eating all the NYC pizzas”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls former Nets guard as news comes out that Kyrie Irving might play the home games in coming weeks

“They traded James Harden because he was eating all the NYC pizzas”: NBA Twitter hilariously trolls former Nets guard as news comes out that Kyrie Irving might play the home games in coming weeks
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Zion Williamson doesn't want to be there": Matt Barnes says young superstars are never loyal to small market teams
Next Article
"Even Kobe Bryant didn't wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization": NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM
NBA Latest Post
"Even Kobe Bryant didn't wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization": NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM
“Even Kobe Bryant didn’t wield as much power as LeBron James does in the LA Lakers organization”: NBA Insider makes a sensational claim about LeGM

The LA Lakers have given much more power to LeBron James than they even allowed…