“Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break”: Kyrie Irving sends out a stern warning to the league ahead of the All-Star break

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has a message for the league ahead of the All-Star break, a newly revamped Nets roster awaits.

The Brooklyn Nets never fails to make headlines, whether it’s with matters related to on or off the court. If the James Harden–Ben Simmons blockbuster trade wasn’t enough, the team recently signed a deal with former All-Star Goran Dragic.

The month of February has seen the likes of Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Dragic join the team. The Nets witnessed the departure of James Harden and Paul Millsap in exchange. The once no.1 seed in the east, the Nets have slipped to the 8th seed in a matter of weeks.

The team had an 11-game losing streak in the absence of Kevin Durant and a part-time Kyrie Irving. COVID protocols and injuries have also played a role in the team’s inconsistent ways.

With the Nets staring at a revamped roster ahead of the All-Star break, Uncle Drew had a message for the league.

Kyrie Irving is confident of the Nets dominating post the All-Star break.

In what many believe, Steve Nash and co have a lot to figure out with the rotations and chemistry surrounding the team. However, Irving has no such doubts, if his recent statements are anything to go by, the former champion is ready to make a comeback.

“Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break.” – Kyrie Irving The Brooklyn Nets are ready for a COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/PsMvjb6wV1 — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) February 23, 2022

During a recent media interaction, Nets GM Sean Marks addressed Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy, saying the following.

Sean Marks says he “has to be optimistic” about Kyrie Irving and the New York City vaccine mandate being lifted when looking at what’s happening in the world pic.twitter.com/PcOJxM855k — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 23, 2022

The Nets currently sit at the 8th seed with a 31-28 record. Though it might take a few games for the Nets to figure it out, they should be back to winning ways with Durant returning soon. Harden’s exit gives the Nets have more spacing on the floor and distribution of the ball.

It would be safe to say that the Nets will find themselves above the play-in tournament teams. However, being a top 3 seed is questionable considering the way the Bulls, Heat, and Bucks are playing.