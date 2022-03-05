Is PJ Tucker playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Miami Heat release knee injury report as they face James Harden, Joel Embiid and co on a

The Miami Heat have a big game against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but they will be missing several key players.

In advance of its matchup with Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company, the team has listed several players on its injury report.

Heat forward PJ Tucker is listed as questionable for their upcoming fixture against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Tucker sat out Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to left knee pain but was listed as day-to-day for Saturday’s fixture against the 76ers.

After winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker now finds himself in a position where he could win another in a different uniform.

Tucker has established himself as a two-way player in this league and has proven to be a valuable acquisition. It’s no surprise that the Miami Heat are the Eastern Conference’s top team.

Butler, Tucker, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo have all missed significant time for the Heat this season due to injuries. Jimmy Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury while Tucker has been nursing knee problems.

Is PJ Tucker playing for the Heat tonight?

The Heat are listing Oladipo, Lowry, Morris as out for Saturday against Philadelphia. Martin, Butler, Tucker and Strus are questionable. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 4, 2022

This season, the Heat have been hit hard by key injuries. Kyle Lowry, the team’s big offseason acquisition, has missed the last few games for “personal reasons.” Jimmy Butler, the team’s leader, is recovering from a toe injury.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo appears to be on his way to making his season debut with the Miami Heat. He could suit up and play as soon as the team begins a crucial home stand.

Despite all of these injuries, the Heat have risen to the top of the Eastern Conference, owing to the organization’s championship-caliber culture and “next man up” mentality.

Bam Adebayo, in particular, has stepped up his game recently. After a recent strong performance, teammate Tyler Herro heaped praise on him, and head coach Erik Spoelstra has called for Adebayo to be considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Sixers have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference right now. A win over them would go a long way toward preparing Miami for the playoffs.