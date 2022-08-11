Hollywood residents LeBron James and Will Smith shared an emotional chord through a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” episode

LeBron James is rarely one to express emotion on social media but for an episode from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, he didn’t hold back.

LeBron James on social media is humourous and panders for social justice more than anything else. Seldom have we seen his emotive side.

This particular time, he bore it all when he shared four Instagrams from Fresh Prince of Bel Air. We think it is the emotional chord that struck him here more than Will Smith’s tremendous acting.

The scenes LeBron shared were from an episode called “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”. In the episode, Will Smith’s character realizes that he will never have his biological father in his life, which is just a terrible happenstance.

LeBron James also grew up without a father and the episode hit home. He captioned it as “I shed a tear til this day every time I see this episode. Every single time!”

He added “This hit home for me growing up and I couldn’t hold my tears in. Til this day they still coming out when this episode come on.”

LeBron’s share is understandably sad and is the kind of thing you want to see on social media. A message to tell people not to be negligent fathers as it can wreak havoc on the lives of unsuspecting children.

J’aime une vidéo @YouTube : “LeBron James Cries During Emotional “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Episode” à l’adresse — taymobb 212 (@tarikmatwoodtv) July 15, 2018

James himself has always been an ardent fan of the show. He even expressed his desire to be a rapper and an actor, citing the show as his inspiration.

“I wanted to be rapper…and then that sh*t is a little too hard for me. Like the words were going into my head and wanted to come out. And then I wanted to be an actor…I wanted to be the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air every time.”

-LeBron James when he was growing up (via The Shop) — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2019

Will Smith’s acting in the show was nothing short of spectacular. In fact, this particular scene Will himself said came from the heart. He also grew up without a father.

Despite the inherent sadness, both Hollywood residents, LeBron and Will are great fathers to their sons and have always urged everyone to put their family first.

