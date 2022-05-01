Basketball

“They were too busy watching Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen claims media’s sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY

"They were too busy watching Michael Jordan": Scottie Pippen claims media's sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY
Rishabh Gangwani

Previous Article
"Back up the tough talk in the Octagon"- Julianna Pena shows interest in fighting Ronda Rousey
Next Article
'I think I'd easily submit him,' Paddy Pimblett is confident in his ability to defeat Logan Paul
NBA Latest Post
"They were too busy watching Michael Jordan": Scottie Pippen claims media's sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY
“They were too busy watching Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen claims media’s sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won 6 NBA Championships together for the Chicago Bulls and…