“They were too busy watching Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen claims media’s sole fixation on MJ robbed him of DPOY

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won 6 NBA Championships together for the Chicago Bulls and the former was the anchor of the Bulls’ unbreakable defense.

Michael Jordan changed the entire landscape of the NBA after entering the league in 1984. While he cemented his position as one of the best players in the league, he was missing that one key ingredient that would help him win an NBA Championship.

That key ingredient arrived in 1987 in the form of Scottie Pippen. He quickly emerged as one of the league’s premier young forwards and with Jordan as his mentor and Zen Master Phil Jackson as his coach, Pippen’s game only got better and better.

After making the playoffs for many years, Jordan and Pippen were finally able to win an NBA Championship in 1991, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1. That championship was the first of many to come.

The Bulls would go on to three-peat twice, winning championships in 1991-1993 and 1996-1998. While Joran and Pippen shared great chemistry on the court, their relationship became sour over the years.

Scottie Pippen recently criticized the media for focusing too much on Jordan

In a recent interview, Pippen blasted the media for never voting him as DPOY during his stint with the Chicago Bulls and would go on to say that ‘They were too busy watching Michael’.

Scottie Pippen blasts the media for never voting him the DPOY: ‘They were too busy watching Michael’ https://t.co/tWLNT8gn7l — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

Pippen criticized Jordan on many occasions, from calling him being selfish for leaving his basketball career to pursue a career in baseball to showing him in poor light in Jordan’s documentary ‘The Last Dance’ to claiming that LeBron James had the potential to surpass Jordan as the greatest of all time.

Pippen though did have a point when it came to his recent interview since he was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls’ defense during their championship runs. Although he did make the All-NBA Defensive teams, he wasn’t able to win the DPOY award. Michael Jordan did though.

The Twitter world was quick to give their takes on what Pippen said:

All these flavors out here and Scottie keep choosing Salty. — Cowboy_Sleestak (@CSleestak) April 30, 2022

Scottie Pippen when asked if he’s done saying foolish things to the media pic.twitter.com/pLXfcPMGeg — The Realest Realist 🗣️ (@FactMerchant23) April 30, 2022

I don’t understand why Scottie can’t get this through his head. MJ was the star. He was the superior player. — TheMemeSandBox (@TheMemeSandBox) April 30, 2022

Scottie pippen really hates Michael Jordan — Giorgio “Geo” Valentine (@lilbickey304) May 1, 2022

While most of the fans on Twitter criticized Pippen for his comments, there were some who agreed with him and stated that Jordan could not have won all those championships if not for Pippen.

