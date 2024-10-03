Can Jimmy Butler And The Heat Surprise The NBA With A Deep Playoff Run?

Did you know that this was the very first time that Jimmy Butler broke his Media Day tradition and showed up for the event without any shenanigans? The Heat star is known for coming up with unique hairstyles, and get-ups, among other things. While it disappointed some fans, it might also be a subtle sign for the rest of the league that the Miami Heat has only one thing to focus on this time.

Butler told the reporters, “I’m here. Normal hair. No shenanigans. That’s all I got.” The Miami franchise seems confident and a similar attitude was echoed by coach Erik Spoelstra as well. He said, “We think it will be better this year. Sometimes you have to breathe that into existence.” It indicates that they’re better prepared for the injuries this time.

After entering the last season as the defending champions of the Eastern Conference, the Heat crumbled towards the end of the season. They ended up losing to the Celtics in the first round. To make matters worse, Butler missed the entire series due to a strained right MCL. After the Celtics crashed out, he made a controversial statement.

Jimmy Butler has accepted Pat Riley’s challenge

Butler told Rock the Bells, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home. [The] New York [Knicks] damn sure would be f**king at home.” This comment ticked off Pat Riley who told Butler to keep his “mouth shut” if he was not on the court. During the Heat Media Day, Butler finally addressed Riley’s comment.

He said, “I always want to hoop, always want to compete with my guys. I hear him. I see what he’s talking about. I’m going to play as many games as I can.” To make himself ready for the challenge, Butler has been in regular touch with coach Spo throughout the offseason. During the Media Day, the Heat coach detailed the dynamics of their relationship and said,

“He’s at a point now where he needs me to really coach this team at a high level. He needs me to coach him at a high level and push him to higher levels. And I need him to be at his highest level as a player and a leader.”

Apart from the face of the franchise, the Heat’s hopes will also rely on players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro improving

Since the 2019-20 season, Adebayo has been consistent with his performances. He played 71 games in the last regular season, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the field.

The most surprising aspect of his season was that Adebayo’s three-point shooting was at 8.3% in the 2022-23 season. So, the stark difference from the skillset that he added has made him an even better player and he is already a DPOY level player. Herro on the other hand only played 42 games in the last season.

He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Herro shot 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point line. There will be several challenges in front of him in the upcoming season. He has never played 70 games in a season until now and he would be looking forward to breaching that mark.

As per coach Spo, “Sometimes you have to go through it and have that pain of a loss in a playoff series, where it really matters to you to be able to have the experience to break through the next year. I think he’s set up for those kinds of breakthroughs.” He acknowledged that Herro has worked a lot on himself in the offseason and he has followed every instruction that was given to him.

The Heat supporting unit is prepared

For any team to have a successful run in the season, they need to have multiple options in their roster so that the players can be rotated well to keep the unit healthy throughout. Players like Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jović are in a much better position this time to fulfill that role in the franchise.

During a conversation with Brendan Tobin, Rozier said, “I’m going to bring a lot. I’m self-motivated. It’s been a long off-season. It was tough sitting and watching guys play in playoffs. I got some revenge in me now I’m coming for.” Rozier has added 12 lbs of muscles and he must be pumped for his first complete season with the Heat.

Terry Rozier on what to expect this season "I'm going to bring alot. I'm self motivated. It's been a long offseason. It was tough sitting and watching guys play in playoffs. I got some revenge in me now I'm coming for" Terry is going to have a huge year

Towards the end of the last season, Jovic was dealing with issues in his left foot and ankle. Despite representing Serbia in the Olympics, he still hasn’t fully recovered from his injury. Considering that he’s coming off a successful bronze medal run at the Olympics, the Serbian will have enough motivation to do something special for Miami this season.

Though Jaime has established himself as a versatile player, he might look to establish himself as a starter on the team in the upcoming season.

The Miami Heat has one of the deepest rosters in the league

Fans on the internet are claiming that this is the deepest Miami roster in the Butler era. With players like Butler, Adebayo, Thomas Bryant, Alec Burks, Herro, Jaime, Jovic, Kevin Love, and more, it’s impossible to not give the Heat an edge over the majority of teams in the league.

One through 15 and the two-ways… feels like the deepest team in the Jimmy Butler era

Based on how the coach and some of the players spoke about their plans for the season, it’s highly likely that Jimmy Butler and Co. would be able to make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.