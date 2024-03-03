“Pregnancy Bug Swept Through the Timberwolves”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Wood Claims She Won’t Get Pregnant Anytime Soon

The Minnesota Timberwolves family has been expanding lately as a few players of the team welcomed their kid or are expecting a child. As a result, players are also missing the games to be with their loved ones for the special moment. With the pregnancy bug having bitten the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend goes on to clear the air before it ends up surrounding her at a vulnerable time.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been dating Jordyn Woods since 2020 and the couple have been together for a long time. And with the pregnancy bug surrounding the Wolves, the 26-year-old model makes her situation clear.

The girlfriend of the NBA All-Star went on to her official Instagram account to reveal her plans to have a child. Woods uploaded a story on her IG, stating what plans she had regarding the topic.

“The pregnancy bug swept through the Timberwolves this season. I love being everyone’s auntie.. Still holding my breath y’all! It’s not my time.”

Woods made her role of being everyone’s aunt very clear in the post. She mentioned how being the aunt of the team was something that she had embraced with the team and players.

She also went on to reveal that neither is she pregnant nor are Woods and Towns planning to have a child anytime soon. So, fans may not get to see KAT extend his family members anytime soon. As for the rest of the guys on the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, that statement may not entirely be true.

Minnesota Timberwolves stars welcoming their new ones

Minnesota Timberwolves’ All-Star guard Anthony Edwards missed half of the game against the Sacramento Kings yesterday and it wasn’t because of an injury.

As per the sources, Ant-Man left the game at halftime due to personal reasons but after further probing, it was revealed that Edwards had rushed to the hospital to witness the birth of his child. Edwards only recorded 11 points in 19 minutes of playing time.

While it may be hard to believe that Edwards is already a father now, another teammate went on to announce his plans to be the next on the team as well. A week ago, All-Star center Rudy Gobert revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, are expecting a child.

Gobert went to his Instagram to share the news with his friends, family and loved ones. The Frenchman’s fans bombarded the comments section congratulating the seven-footer on his amazing news. But when it comes to KAT and his girlfriend, the two seem to be enjoying their time together with one another in the meantime.