“They’re Not Playing With Any Effort”: Shaquille O’Neal Bluntly Calls Out Lakers for Poor Showing in 1st Half vs Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly tonight. They’re taking on the Sixers on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, having won a 112-107 contest vs the Hornets last night. Many thought this should be an easy win with the Sixers missing multiple key players including Joel Embiid and Paul George. One of those people was Shaquille O’Neal.

However, seeing the Lakers down 73-57 at half-time, O’Neal did not mince his words. Talking on TNT Tuesday, Shaq called out the Lakers for their lack of effort.

“They’re not playing it with any effort. They’re not playing hard.”

“They’re not playing with any effort, and they’re not playing hard” ️ Shaq calls it has he sees it with the Lakers down 16 at the half pic.twitter.com/TwWJvfT0v3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2025

Shaq brought up a clip from before the game where Lakers HC JJ Redick was seen asking his team to play hard.

“We saw a clip when he was in there, JJ Redick coming, screaming out, telling his players to play hard. When you have to tell your players to play hard, you’re not playing with effort.”

It was supposed to be an easy road win for the Lakers, and Shaq explained how.

“If you put this team now paper for paper, the Lakers are supposed to win with or without A.D. They have much more talented players, they have much more better others, but the 76ers are playing with effort.”

Shaquille O’Neal is spitting facts. The Sixers, despite missing some of their big names, are playing with much more heart and effort. Meanwhile, the Lakers look like they’re out of gas on the 2nd night of the back-to-back.

The Sixers, led by Tyrese Maxey, are rolling against the Lakers and look to register their 18th win of the season and increase their win streak to three. On the other hand, the Lakers would be more concerned about Anthony Davis, who left the game early with an abdominal strain.