“Think About the Big Picture”: Jaylen Brown Candidly Speaks on Sacrificing Following Jayson Tatum’s Return

Plenty of NBA teams made big moves at the trade deadline to bolster their roster ahead of the final stretch leading to the playoffs. The Boston Celtics had arguably the biggest acquisition, but it didn’t come from a trade. Their franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum, returned from an Achilles injury he suffered in the 2025 postseason. His presence on the court is certainly an addition, but raises some issues about their star of the season, Jaylen Brown.

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Ahead of the 2025-26 season, many experts and fans believed that the Celtics would have a down year. Of course, Tatum’s injury played a role in that prediction. However, they also parted ways with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who were crucial figures to their 2024 championship team. Now, the bulk of the offensive burden fell on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

Brown quickly proved that he was more than capable of being a first option on a competent team. He is currently having the best season of his career with averages of 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, which are all career-highs. This isn’t just an amazing level of production, but worthy of MVP consideration.

Brown’s performance has put the Celtics in this incredible position as the two seed in the Eastern Conference. As great as it is to have Tatum back, his return means some change to the team’s current dynamic with Brown as the number one option.

“It takes some humility,” Brown said. “It takes understanding. I think JT is extremely important for what we want to do. Obviously, I’m having a great season, but I have to think about the big picture. Sometimes it’s not easy.”

Asked Brown about sacrificing to fit Tatum in amid career yr: “It takes some humility. It takes understanding. I think JT is extremely important for what we want to do. Obviously, I’m having a great season but I just have to think about the big picture. Sometimes it’s not easy..” pic.twitter.com/6dEuuSoXU4 — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) March 17, 2026



The politically correct response would have been to highlight how happy he is for Tatum to be back, regardless of what happens to his individual production. However, that’s far from the reality in professional sports.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has worked hard to be in the spot he is in. Unfortunately, he has been overlooked for the majority of his career as a member of the upper echelon of talent in the league. This season, he has shaken that narrative. It isn’t an easy adjustment to simply revert to his former self after all the success he is currently experiencing.

Thankfully for the Celtics, Brown isn’t a player completely engulfed with individual success. He has the team at the forefront of his heart and mind, which has fueled how he navigates this change.

“I always put the team first and what the bigger picture is first. It’s kind of a feel thing, it might take some time, when to be aggressive, how do teams guard? Re-assessing all that stuff is different; this team is different, but it’s been ok. We’ve found ways to win,” Brown added

Winning is certainly what the Celtics have done as they hold a 45-23 record. They will look to continue that trend with the hopes of another deep postseason run and Brown understanding his role in the Celtics’ lineup may yet prove to be the X-factor for getting over the hump.