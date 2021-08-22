“I wasn’t on the f**kin’ boat, LeBron James was!”: Lakers star Carmelo Anthony reveals his hilarious thoughts about famous banana boat crew picture

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony gives his opinion on the famous banana boat crew picture that was taken in the 2015 offseason

Why do so many people believe Carmelo Anthony was part of that Banana boat picture?

Don’t get us wrong, he was absolutely a part of that trip. At the end of the day, he was and still is, incredibly close friends with LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade. However, he was never on the boat.

This has perplexed many in the NBA community because they honestly believed he was a part of that picture before they saw the real thing online. Honestly, who knows why that is. Maybe, it’s just another collective mistake, like the belief that the end of Pikachu’s tail is black. Or maybe it’s a sign that alternate universes exist.

Whatever it is, it seems Melo is already a bit sick of it. Recently, the Lakers star got on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast and was asked about the famous picture. And frankly, the star delivered a very shocking statement in response to it.

Carmelo Anthony confesses he made a conscious decision to not get on the banana boat

Like many of us, it seems even Carmelo Anthony wonders why he has been included in the Banana boat crew if he wasn’t on the boat in the first place. And we won’t lie, that did make us laugh a bit.

Imagine making a conscious decision to not get on an embarrassingly hilarious boat, and being included anyway. We don’t imagine many would exactly be too happy about it. And from what he said, it seems that applies to Melo as well. Here is what he said on the matter.

I wasn’t on that f—ing banana boat, man… I came late to the vacation. So, as I’m on a tender, going to the yacht, I see them on the banana boat. I’m [thinking] to myself like, ‘What the f— are they doing?’ I ain’t ever getting on no s— like that.”

The star hilariously continued.

“The next day, there’s a picture [that’s] everywhere: ‘the Banana Boat Crew.’ I ain’t even there, though. I rode past that s—. I won’t even get on that s— with my son!”

We don’t know how it all turned out like this, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

As much as he may not like it, Carmelo Anthony will always be mistaken to be on the Banana boat. And we probably will never stop laughing at it.

