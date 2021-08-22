Basketball

“I wasn’t on the f**kin’ boat, LeBron James was!”: Lakers star Carmelo Anthony reveals his hilarious thoughts about famous banana boat crew picture

"I wasn't on the f**kin' boat, LeBron James was!": Lakers star Carmelo Anthony reveals his hilarious thoughts about famous banana boat crew picture
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“If you were loyal to Damian Lillard then why did you join forces with LeBron James?”: NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony praising the Blazers superstar
Next Article
"I thought it was unfair": Michael Jordan on Jerry Krause and Bulls management's decision to rebuild after 5th title
Latest NBA News
Michael Jordan
“Michael Jordan Taught Michael Jackson Basketball And Jackson Taught Jordan How To Moonwalk”: When The Bulls Legend And King of Pop Showed Each Their Arts

Michael Jordan is widely considered the king of basketball, the GOAT of the NBA, and…