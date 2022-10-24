Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Orlando Magic Release Injury Report on Rookie 

Oct 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Banchero is the name on everyone’s mind. The Orlando Magic rookie has erupted to life in the NBA. Will he play vs Knicks?

The rookie that has sprung to life, erupted even, Paolo Banchero’s sensational start has everyone in Orlando dreaming of something great.

The 6’10 forward is a force. Averaging a stunning 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, he is on pace for one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history.

With an offensive output that is akin to some of the best forwards in the league today, combined with a potency on defense that only centers exhibit, Banchero is rightly on the minds of everyone.

So, will the Orlando Magic forward play against the New York Knicks?

Is Paolo Banchero playing tonight? Orlando Magic release an injury report

As per the latest injury report from Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero will feature against the Knicks. Markelle Fultz, and Jalen Suggs among others are still sidelined.

Orlando Magic’s injury report for tomorrow at New York Knicks. No surprises as to who’s sidelined: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. pic.twitter.com/JQXrEyTeRY — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 23, 2022

The Magic are 3-0 to start the season and while the expectations are low, they might be able to upset the Knicks. They have faced tough opposition in the form of the Celtics, Hawks, and Pistons.

The Knicks will be relatively easier and you can expect young Paolo to put on a show.

How will Banchero and Orlando Magic fare this season?

While the expectations are generally low from the Magic, having a player like Banchero on your team means that they will be able to fetch some wins.

They will surely be in the bottom half of the table but in a few years, they might be contending. Paolo’s number show encouraging signs.

Paolo Banchero’s first 3 games in the league… – 27 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast

– 20 pts, 12 reb, 2 ast

– 23 pts, 5, reb, 3 ast He is the 1st teenager to score 20+ points in each of his first 3 career games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/fTC2Ib8M2T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 23, 2022

And his athleticism needs no answering.

PAOLO BANCHERO MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cCMbjCGbiU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 20, 2022

The Magic might not go far this season but Banchero will surely be looking to get his hands on the ROTY hardware.

