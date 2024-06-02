‘Thirsty’ Larsa Pippen Dated Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus to Piss off Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen, According to Former Lakers Star

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were two of the biggest newsmakers of last year. Their fairytale romance abruptly came to an end, earlier in March 2024. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, Larsa and Marcus continue to be the topic of discussion. Recently, a former Laker Nick Young talked about the ex-couple and stated that dating Michael Jordan’s son was part of a well-thought-out plan by Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

According to Young, after Scottie and Larsa officially parted ways in 2021, she needed something to get back at the NBA legend. In the same timeline, Scottie was going at his ex-teammate, in an attempt to tarnish his legacy. So, in that scenario, dating Marcus was a great way to rub salt in Scottie’s wounds.

During a recent conversation on VLAD TV, Young said,

“That’s like thirsty to me, super thirsty. It’s only one reason you’re with this man [to piss off Scottie]. That’s the point, I’m like, how you don’t see this type of stuff.”

In his opinion, that’s not the end of the reasons why Larsa chose to be with Marcus in their very public relationship. The 39-year-old said that there was a lot to gain for The Real Housewives of Miami star.



In reality, the history attached to their last names, and their urge to spill every little detail about the dating life made Larsa and Marcus two of the most talked about people. Young also added that dating Marcus was a win-win situation for Larsa because her becoming more popular was almost a guarantee in this equation.

On top of that, she was also eyeing a piece of the Jordan empire. Additionally, Young isn’t the only NBA personality who frowns upon their relationship.

Charles Barkley trashed Marcus Jordan and Larsa’s relationship

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan once used to be very close friends. However, due to some personal differences, their friendship had a terrible fallout. Despite that, Barkley still has his ex-best friend’s best interest in his mind.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Barkley gave his opinion on Larsa and Marcus as a couple. He said that it is a very messy situation, and he is not a fan of such things. He said,

“I feel bad for Michael, I feel bad for Scottie… I just hate messy and it’s just really messy. And there are no winners, there’s only losers.”

Sir Charles believes that their relationship was the nail in the coffin for the already damaged relationship that MJ and Scottie had. Because of the choice made by Marcus and Larsa, now there is no hope of the two NBA veterans ever rekindling their friendship.