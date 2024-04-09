“She Lost Her Youth”: Gilbert Arenas Blames Different Priorities for Larsa Pippen’s Breakup with Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Gilbert Arenas had some very ‘real advice’ for Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. While appearing on a recent episode of ‘DJVlad TV’, the former NBA guard was asked to comment on Larsa’s recent breakup with basketball royalty, Marcus Jordan. The duo sported a 16-year age gap between the two, and while Larsa doesn’t blame the age gap for their split, Arenas thinks otherwise. Airing out his views, Arenas said,

Advertisement

“Now she is dumb…Where is she going? No one your age wants you, even though you look better than everyone at your age. The guys that will take care of you, and take you seriously, you don’t want their old a**es…What you’re complaining about with Jordan is the same thing you will complain about anyone at that age and below.”

Arenas highlighted the differences in priorities due to the age difference between the couple and stated that this will always be an issue with her demands,

Advertisement

“You’re not going to be on the same track. These guys are going to want families and settle down. You done had all your kids..you want to party…you gotta remember she lost her youth having kids early…”

Arenas further pointed out that men like Marcus are probably past their “partying” stage, and are now more interested in settling down. For Larsa, the “settling down” lifestyle is something she lived most of her life, even having her first child at the age of 26. According to Arenas, the model has already “lost”, as no one her age wants her. And whatever few guys do want her, Larsa isn’t interested in them. Arenas left the former model with some advice, telling the 50-year-old to accept her “loss” and go have fun doing what she actually wants to do.

Larsa explains her split with Marcus Jordan

After breaking the news of her split from Marcus Jordan, Larsa made a special appearance on the ‘Amy and TJ Podcast’. While on the show, she revealed the reasons behind her split with Jordan, nailing it down to the duo being in different phases of their lives. Talking about it further, she said,

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy…And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

She continued by sharing that they are just on two “different journey[s]” in life right now, and she wants to put herself first, “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know?”

Advertisement

Larsa’s split from Jordan wasn’t without its downsides as the RHOM actress revealed that she has struggled a lot in Jordan’s absence, and even misses him on the regular. She did add that the duo are still in touch and will remain “just friends” for the foreseeable future.