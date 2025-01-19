Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Sixers? Bucks Injury Report(Jan 20th)

Jan 17, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Fiserv Forum tonight. Currently, on a three-game winning streak, the Bucks will look to extend their run against a team that has lost five in a row. But the job might not be as easy as it sounds because their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with injuries.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old is featured on the injury report. This begs the question, will Giannis lace up against the 76ers tonight?

Giannis is listed as ‘Probable’ on the injury report with ‘right patella tendinopathy’ for the next game. He is featured alongside four other Bucks players. MarJon Beauchamp and Khris Middleton are also ‘Probable’ with ‘non-covid illness’ and ‘bilateral ankle injury management’ respectively. AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr. are ‘Questionable’ for the 76ers game. Green is reeling from a ‘left quad strain’ whereas Jackson Jr. has a ‘right hip contusion.’

Giannis and Beauchamp are highly likely to play tonight. The Greek Freak was ‘Probable’ before the last Raptors game as well. He ended up playing the game and had 35 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in a winning cause.

Injury Report – Jan. 19 vs. Philadelphia Out:

Johnson, Robbins, Smith (G League) Questionable:

Green (L Quad Strain)

Jackson Jr. (R Hip Contusion) Probable:

Antetokounmpo (R Patella Tendinopathy)

Beauchamp (Non-Covid Illness)

Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 18, 2025

Giannis has played big roles in the other two games that the Bucks have won recently. In the 29-point win against the Magic, he had 26-11-4. He had a triple-double against the Sacramento Kings at home. Giannis dropped 33 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists to take his team to another victory.

The two-time MVP has played 34 of the 40 games for the Bucks this season. He is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and six assists while shooting over 60% from the field. The consistency in his performances has helped the Bucks secure fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record.

Despite their failures at the beginning of the season, the Bucks have managed to bounce back and become a title contender this season. Winning the 2024 NBA Cup has further boosted the team’s morale.