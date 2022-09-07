Russell Westbrook throws “first dime of the year” to $13M Patrick Beverley who was responsible for his meniscus tear

Pat Bev and Russell Westbrook playing together in a backcourt together might be graphic content for most fans.

Since the Los Angeles Lakers made the move for Patrick Beverley in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson with the Utah Jazz last month, Russell Westbrook’s departure from LA looked imminent.

The LA guards have had that kind of relationship over the past few years that it was tough to imagine them playing for the same team.

Russ and Beverley 😂 pic.twitter.com/MITyMfpFOu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

And although the new head coach Darvin Ham assured us back in July that he is expecting Brodie to play an important role and to come up guns blazing on defense, we thought he was just bluffing or lying to increase his market value by projecting that he is not unwanted at his club.

But, from the practice session on Tuesday, it looks like the Purple and Gold will do just fine even if they did not find a trade destination for the 9x All-Star before the season starts.

Patrick Beverley gives an adorable reaction to Russell Westbrook passing him a towel during a presser

Not only did the duo of ‘dog’ guards were practicing together last night, but they also seemed to help each other out after it. During a press conference when the 2017 MVP saw Pat Bev sweating wildly, he threw a towel at him, and the former Clippers guard gave a pleasant response for the kind gesture.

Russ tossed Pat Bev a towel, “first dime of the year:” 😂 (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/mJsunHhx8S — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 6, 2022

Surprising reaction from Pat, isn’t it? And yeah, I did call Westbrook a ‘dog’ even though he puts no effort into defense whatsoever.

Without even being a defensive presence for his teams throughout the years, the former OKC Thunder main man has been a menace throughout his career on offense, barring this past season.

He was literally unstoppable. Not Kawhi Leonard, not Rudy Gobert, nobody was stopping a heated Russ when he ran towards that basketball with venom. And he brought that in every single night much like Beverley does it on defense.

So, it must not be that difficult for both of them to relate to each other’s games despite the differences in their approach.

If this duo was in a better 3-point shooting team, they would have been a backcourt pair to watch out for in any conference, against any team.

Let’s see how they do things with LeBron James and AD if Brodie is still with the team when the season starts.