“This has to be the best scoring stretch in NBA history”: NBA Reddit lauds LeBron James, Kevin Durant & co. for their recent scoring barrage

NBA Reddit is buzzing as superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant continue pouring points and breaking records.

In what seems like the most prolific scoring month of all time, Kyrie Irving dropped 60 points, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant among others to become the latest to score 50+ points.

Nearly half of all the 50pt games this season have come in March and we’re only halfway through the month. The scoring spree began when LeBron James dropped 56 points on March 5th.

The NBA has been blessed by the scoring gods as of late. The superstars are heating up, as we witnessed Kyrie Irving drop 60 pts on the Orlando Magic. This marked the third consecutive day where a player dropped 50+ points. Incidentally, Karl Anthony Towns dropped a 60 piece just the night before.

Explaining the scoring outburst by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and co.

NBA Reddit has been the source of chatter these last few days as players continue to put up record numbers. A lot of discussions has been

The month of March is on pace to be the highest offensive rating month of all time. This outburst in scoring has taken an upturn in the last 17 days.

The likely reason for a high-scoring month can be boiled down to the fact that there are a lot of injuries for teams on the receiving end.

The injuries are also attributed to key players, key defensive players for these teams. That is not to take away from the sheer scoring prowess of the superstars. LeBron James’ emphatic 56 point game will be remembered for ages.

Other stars, including the likes of Kevin Durant, have turned up to set the courts ablaze. His 53 point game is the second-highest scoring game of his career. As the NBA season approaches its boiling point, we are blessed to witness this scoring streak.