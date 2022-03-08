“Watching LeBron James have 56 points against my Warriors was brutal”: Draymond Green breaks down his emotions following Lakers superstar’s historic night

Draymond Green claims that it was brutal to watch LeBron James drop 56 points on his Warriors but was also incredible to witness.

The Los Angeles Lakers have merely a single game since the All-Star break and it was the game where LeBron James had to drop 56 points to ensure the victory. Granted, the win was against the second best rated defensive team in the Golden State Warriors but it’s no doubt that James had to go all out to secure a single victory.

At 37 years of age, LeBron James became the first player in league history to have a 50+ point game before turning 21 and after turning 35. His sustained greatness is something to be marveled at and Draymond Green is certainly in awe of what he saw that night.

James and Green have become quite close, as the two vacationed together during the All-Star break in Cabo. Draymond talks about rehabbing in Cabo with the Lakers superstar and even lets fans in on a few work out stories regarding LeBron.

Draymond Green on watching LeBron James drop 56 on his Warriors.

Being close friends with LeBron James didn’t stop Draymond Green from feeling a certain type of way about the Lakers superstar dropping his 3rd best scoring mark of his career on his team, the Golden State Warriors.

“LeBron’s historical night against my Warriors was brutal to watch. But, in the same token, it was incredible. I mean you’re talking a guy at 37, still being able to produce at that level.”

Green would go on to say that a night like this isn’t surprising in the slightest for when it comes to James. According to him, even while on his mini vacation in Cabo, LeBron James was working on his quad due to him having persistent issues with his knees over the ‘22 season.

The Lakers have one more game against the Warriors this season, scheduled for April 8th. With Draymond Green most certainly back into the lineup for that, it’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers fare against a Warriors lineup at full strength.