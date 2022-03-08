Basketball

“Watching LeBron James have 56 points against my Warriors was brutal”: Draymond Green breaks down his emotions following Lakers superstar’s historic night

“Watching LeBron James have 56 points against my Warriors was brutal”: Draymond Green breaks down his emotions following Lakers superstar’s historic night
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.
Next Article
WI W vs ENG W Head to Head ODI Record | West Indies Women vs England Women ODI Stats | Dunedin ODI
NBA Latest Post
“Watching LeBron James have 56 points against my Warriors was brutal”: Draymond Green breaks down his emotions following Lakers superstar’s historic night
“Watching LeBron James have 56 points against my Warriors was brutal”: Draymond Green breaks down his emotions following Lakers superstar’s historic night

Draymond Green claims that it was brutal to watch LeBron James drop 56 points on…