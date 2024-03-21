“Been Playing With Trayce My Whole Life”: Klay Thompson Sheds Light on ‘Incredible’ Connection With Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis

Dec 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson (11) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) celebrate after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors asserted their dominance over the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, clinching a huge 137-116 victory. Steve Kerr’s starting lineup had very little to do considering that the bench put up an incredible display, scoring 63 points in the 21-point blowout win. Klay Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis were among the two players who came off the bench and had a huge impact on the game. Following the contest, Thompson spoke about Jackson-Davis to NBCS.

During the postgame interview, Klay Thompson was asked to speak about his chemistry with Trayce Jackson-Davis. However, the Splash Brother hilariously revealed how he’s been playing with Trayce – referencing his younger brother – since childhood. Thompson found it amusing that from Trayce Thompson to Trayce Jr (his new nickname for the rookie), he’s been playing with some or the other Trayce for his whole life.

“He’s Trayce Jr. for a reason because I’ve been playing with Trayce my whole life. From my little brother now to Trayce Jr,” Thompson said.

After speaking about his life-long connection with “Trayce”, Thompson also showered TJD with praise. According to the four-time champ, the rookie does an exceptional job in getting shooters from using the off-the-ball screen. Further, the guard also gave some huge compliments to the 24-year-old’s pick-and-roll skills.

“So, it’s really cool and he is a great at getting me open off the ball screen and then his ability to get out and roll to the basket is one of the best I have ever seen for a rookie. You gotta give Trayce credit,” Klay said.

The duo of Thompson and Jackson-Davis has been sensational and in sync every time they share the hardwood. Tonight, the two players combined for an impressive 36-point and 15 field goals, per NBA.com. Further, the two players have been scoring a cumulative 24.7 per game this season, per StatMuse. And given the kind of form the Warriors are in at the moment, that number is likely to only increase with the passing of every game.

Klay Thompson coined a nickname for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Back in December, while lauding Trayce Jackson-Davis for a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Warriors win over the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson coined a new nickname for the rookie – Trayce Jr.

“A vertical spacer, a shot-blocking presence, and a big, strong, physical big man, who is incredibly athletic, Trayce Jr., incredibly athletic,” Klay said, per NBCS.

After a 15-point performance from TJD in the blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks on 6th March, Steve Kerr assured that the rookie would be receiving more playing time. Sticking true to his words, the head coach of the GSW has increased the center’s minutes.

From the 7th March contest against the Chicago Bulls onwards, the 6ft 9” player has been on the court for more than 23 minutes per game, per ESPN. In these past seven games, he’s also witnessed a rise in his production, recording 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Needless to say, Jackson-Davis has emerged as a crucial player for the Warriors, considering their lack of height. With 14 games still remaining for the season, the rookie will have a huge role in helping Thompson lead the second unit, which will eventually contribute to the Warriors’ pursuit for a spot in the postseason.