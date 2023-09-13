HomeSearch

“This is Probably Real”: 3 Years After Pranking a Fan, Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence on Viral FB Message He Allegedly Sent a Random Man 14 Years Ago

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 13, 2023

"This is Probably Real": 3 Years After Pranking a Fan, Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence on Viral FB Message He Allegedly Sent a Random Man 14 Years Ago

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade has recently addressed an incident dating back 14 years that has resurfaced on social media. The incident in question revolves around an alleged message sent by Wade to a fan on Facebook in 2009. This resurfaced message is now making rounds on various social media platforms.

Wade’s response to this incident from the past comes just 3 years after he pranked a fan with Cousin Sal, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This just goes to show that Wade has a regular habit of interacting with fans, whether it’s face-to-face or on social media.

Dwyane Wade ends silence on alleged Facebook message

Approximately 14 years ago, a fan took to Dwyane Wade’s Facebook account to express their admiration. In an unexpected turn of events, Wade personally messaged this fan.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxImF4esADG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Dwyane Wade himself recently addressed this revelation with a comment that neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity, stating: 

“I can’t confirm nor deny this but it’s giving me… This is probably real.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1702013094401036745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wade’s acknowledgment of the incident has set the internet abuzz with speculation and intrigue.

Not the first time Wade has interacted with fans

This recent revelation isn’t the first time Dwyane Wade has engaged with fans in a candid and direct manner. 

Earlier, he went at a fan on Twitter who didn’t know that Michael Jordan was Dwyane Wade’s childhood icon. 

Going at the fan, Wade wrote: 

“Twitter should suspend your account for this.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade/status/1421477798665887746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh