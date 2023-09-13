“This is Probably Real”: 3 Years After Pranking a Fan, Dwyane Wade Breaks Silence on Viral FB Message He Allegedly Sent a Random Man 14 Years Ago

Dwyane Wade has recently addressed an incident dating back 14 years that has resurfaced on social media. The incident in question revolves around an alleged message sent by Wade to a fan on Facebook in 2009. This resurfaced message is now making rounds on various social media platforms.

Wade’s response to this incident from the past comes just 3 years after he pranked a fan with Cousin Sal, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This just goes to show that Wade has a regular habit of interacting with fans, whether it’s face-to-face or on social media.

Dwyane Wade ends silence on alleged Facebook message

Approximately 14 years ago, a fan took to Dwyane Wade’s Facebook account to express their admiration. In an unexpected turn of events, Wade personally messaged this fan.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxImF4esADG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Dwyane Wade himself recently addressed this revelation with a comment that neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity, stating:

“I can’t confirm nor deny this but it’s giving me… This is probably real.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1702013094401036745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wade’s acknowledgment of the incident has set the internet abuzz with speculation and intrigue.

Not the first time Wade has interacted with fans

This recent revelation isn’t the first time Dwyane Wade has engaged with fans in a candid and direct manner.

Earlier, he went at a fan on Twitter who didn’t know that Michael Jordan was Dwyane Wade’s childhood icon.

Going at the fan, Wade wrote:

“Twitter should suspend your account for this.”