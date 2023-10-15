“Chris Paul Is Not a LIABILITY!”: Stephen A Smith Assesses Pre-season Games Against Lakers, Questions Warriors’ Pace

Chris Paul is the newest Golden State Warrior, and he has been showing out in pre-season. Having played two pre-season games on limited minutes, CP3 has impressed many. In fact, many believe he could be a key figure in helping the Warriors back to the NBA Finals. Commenting on this on his show, the Stephen A. Smith Show, Stephen A. Smith begged to differ. While he is impressed with Paul’s performances in a Dubs jersey thus far, he does have his doubts. Pointing out that the 12-time All-Star certainly isn’t a liability, SAS mentioned that his only concern has to do with the guard’s injury proneness. In particular, how it may affect the pace of play in Golden State and how it could prove to be a roadblock in their journey to find success.

Stephen A. Smith raises questions about Chris Paul and his role on the Golden State Warriors

With two pre-season games done and dusted with Stephen A. Smith has been somewhat impressed by Chris Paul. After all, in his own words, CP3 did some CP3 things in those first two games. However, that has not been enough to convince SAS about the veteran guard’s role on the Golden State Warriors. Especially taking his age and injury proneness into account.

Speaking on his show, Smith made it clear that he does not consider Paul to be a liability. He commented that he understands that having the presence of an exceptional floor general and leader cannot hurt any organization. But, he does take issue with how Paul particularly fits into the Warriors’ strategy.

He believes that the point guard, who last played for the Phoenix Suns, will struggle due to his past injuries. Additionally, given the pace at which the Dubs play basketball, he wonders if CP3 will be able to keep up or if he will prove to be an “impediment” to any potential future success.

“I understand it. And having a floor general and a leader like Chris Paul cannot hurt. He is not a liability on any team. He is an asset. But I’m saying we all know he’s been perpetually injured, and we know the pace of play that the Golden State Warriors usually implement could serve as an impediment to the success they hope to have.”

Either way, it is still early days in the 2023-2024 NBA season. The regular season itself isn’t underway, and people are already jumping to conclusions about how Paul will fit in at Golden State. The reality of the situation is that only time will tell whether or not the trade for Paul will be a boon or a curse for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr and his team should be able to get the best out of CP3

Stephen A. Smith has one thing right: Chris Paul has had quite a few injury concerns over the past few years. However, he now finds himself working with an elite group of staff led by head coach Steve Kerr. With Kerr at the helm, the Golden State Warriors have managed players to perfection, preventing a number of stress injuries.

In all likelihood, the Dubs will reduce CP3’s regular season minutes in order to keep him as fresh and fit as possible. All so that they can have him locked and loaded once the Playoffs come around.

The 2023-2024 season is sure to be an exciting one for the Warriors. Can CP3 help the Dubs win their fifth championship ring of the 21st century and the first of his career? Fans will be eagerly awaiting to see the outcome of this somewhat risky gamble the franchise has taken.