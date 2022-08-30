Dwyane Wade couldn’t fathom Anthony Edwards being built like LeBron James at only 6’4

Dwyane Wade or “Flash” was one of the most exciting players in the NBA at his peak.

The Miami Heat superstar burst into the scene as a swashbuckling scoring guard. Wade‘s athleticism and skill awed Vice City and made him a crowd favorite in an instant.

Wade won over the city further and elevated the Heat to NBA Champion status in 2006. Wade Count became a reality. Young Dwyane Wade attained superstar status and carried the Heat name with him.

Among today’s stars, a young stud looking to occupy Wade-esque status in the league is one Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves star has also become a crowd favorite with his brand of basketball a la a young Dwyane Wade.

In terms of athleticism, however, Edwards is in a different league. One of the best athletes in the league, Edwards is a physical specimen of the highest echelon.

Edwards’ build is comparable to that of NBA legend LeBron James. James also happened to be teammates and “Banana Boat Crew”-mates with Dwyane Wade.

Comparing the two, Wade had some interesting takes to make. Followed by some revelations too.

What did Wade find out about Edwards that surprised him while comparing Ant to LeBron?

Wade, in Andre Iguodala‘s podcast with Evan Turner, was filled with praise for Anthony Edwards. The Flash compared The Antman to LeBron in physique and talent.

Iguodala in response went on to describe facing Ant, something Wade hadn’t had to. Iguodala mentioned how he assumed Ant was taller than himself seeing how he played. And when finally he was on Ant, had to look down to him.

At this point, the revelation was made to Wade that Edwards was only as tall as himself. With LeBron’s built, at that.

The style of attack and dynamism of Edwards with that body has led to the inevitable LeBron comparison. But to attain that rep despite his comparative lack of size is commendable. Ant definitely plays bigger than he is.

Exciting times ahead in Minnesota if their #1 selection from 2020 sticks it out with them.

