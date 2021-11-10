“This is what happens when you let Nicolas Batum play”: Clippers star’s wife takes shots at Michael Jordan and Hornets coaching after a huge second-half performance in win over the Blazers

Lily Batum, the wife of Clippers’ Nicolas Batum, takes shots at Michael Jordan and the Hornets, after he shines in the win over the Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers recorded their fifth straight win tonight. They beat the Blazers 117-109, to move on to a 6-4 record for the season. After a shaky 1-4 start to their season, the Clippers seem to have stabilized themselves and found their groove. Paul George has been brilliant, and the others have started rising up and contributing as well.

It was an all-team performance tonight to secure the win.

Clippers defeat the Blazers, 117-109. Paul George: 24 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts

Reggie Jackson: 23 pts, 2 rebs, 5 asts

Nicolas Batum: 22 pts, 6 rebs

Isaiah Hartenstein: 14 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts

Ivica Zubac: 11 pts, 7 rebs

Eric Bledsoe: 11 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stls — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 10, 2021

Nic Batum stepped up huge in the second half. He recorded 17 points in the second half, going 5/6 from the deep.

Lily Batum, the wife of Nicolas Batum, takes shots at Michael Jordan and the Hornets

Nicolas Batum is playing his 14th season in the NBA. The French professional was incredible in his seasons with the Blazers. He was a solid player, who the team could rely on. He then was traded to the Hornets, where he played for 5 years. In his first three seasons, Batum was performing well. However, in his final two seasons in the Buzz City, Batum’s performance dipped.

Batum signed with the Clippers in the 2020 offseason. Ever since then, he has been a key contributor to the team. His offensive prowess was at full display last night, as he ignited the second-half offense for the Clippers. Nic’s wife, Lily Batum took to her Twitter, and fired shots at the Hornets, and indirectly, Michael Jordan.

This is what happen when you let him play and be himself 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/6wyAwomglp — Lily E.Batum 2️⃣ (@LilyBatum) November 10, 2021

Nicolas Batum is averaging 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7% from deep this season.