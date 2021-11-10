“Candace Parker predicted the future about Stephen Curry and his 50!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is in awe as the 2021 WNBA Champ predicted the Chef’s 50 against Trae Young

Warriors’ Klay Thompson is awestruck as Candace Parker predicted the Stephen Curry fifty-piece ahead of it actually happening

The Golden State Warriors carried on their red-hot form last night. After a shaky first half, the Warriors blew away the Atlanta Hawks, as they scored 41 points in the third frame. With this win, the Warriors move on to a league-best 9-1 record. Wardell Stephen Curry II decided to make sure that the Hawks could not hand the Dubs their second loss of the season.

Also Read: “I have no problem with what the Joker did, I actually like it”: Shaquille O’Neal defends Nikola Jokic’s actions in his recent brawl with Markieff Morris, co-panelist Charles Barkley echoes the same notion

Steph had four games in a row, where he scored twenty or less, before facing the Hawks. However, we all knew that won’t last for long, and it didn’t. Curry came out with buckets on his mind. He scored the Warriors’ first 13 points for the game, and finished with 16 in the first quarter itself. Trae Young recorded 13 points in the first frame as well. The back and forth with Trae ignited the Chef, and he ended the night with 50 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block.

Klay Thompson is in awe as Candace Parker predicted the Stephen Curry 50-burger

Every player in the NBA has a certain team or a certain matchup that always brings out the best in them. For Stephen Curry, one such matchup has been Trae Young. Ever since his high school days, Trae has been compared to Steph, in terms of his shooting and scoring.

Last night, before the Hawks and Warriors tip-off, Candace Parker predicted SC30 would drop 50 against his protege.

Steph is gona have 50 tonight…. Anytime you play against a young protégé you gotta let ‘em know 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard is indeed a fun guy!”: Clippers’ superstar stuns crowd by cracking pick-up one liners on the Jumbotron

What is shocking is that Steph actually delivered the exact number, and led the Warriors to their 9th win of the season. After the game, Klay Thompson took it to his story and posted a Curry scorecard, along with Candace Parker’s tweet. He captioned it, “Candace Parker can see the future.”

As long as Parker can keep seeing Steph’s future like this and he keeps going off, all of Dubnation is all for it. The Dubs now prepare to face the Wolves and the Bulls for their final two games of this eight-game homestand.