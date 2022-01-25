“This is why Chris Paul is the POINT GOD over Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, and Isiah Thomas!”: Suns’ superstar puts up historical figures for 6th season in his career as he averages over 10 assists per game, with less than 3 turnovers

Suns’ superstar Chris Paul continues to make history as he is about to record his 6th season with 10+ assists on less than 3 turnovers

At age 36, Chris Paul is playing his 17th season in the NBA. Drafted in 2005, Paul established himself as a rising star in his very first season, winning the prestigious Rookie of the Year honors. CP3 became an All-Star in his third season in the league and hasn’t slowed down since.

Throughout his career, CP3 has been known to be an excellent point guard. He helps take a huge load off the team, and makes his teammates better. Often known as the Point God, Chris Paul has achieved tons of success, except in the post-season. The seasoned guard made his first NBA Finals last season, falling short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks. However, the Suns have come with a vengeance this year, and look stronger than ever, with Paul right at the helm.

Chris Paul records feat that no other NBA star ever has, for the 6th time in his career

To be a point guard means to have the most amount of access to the ball. You need to create shots for your teammates, and at the same time, make the best decisions on the floor. Chris Paul is one of the best to ever do so. A little past the midway mark of the season, and CP3 is proving why he’s one of the best to ever do it.

So far this season, CP3 is leading the league in total assists, and assists per game.

The TOTAL ASSISTS and ASSISTS PER GAME leaders through Week 14 of the @NBA season. Full Leaderboard: https://t.co/92V8sAZ8h4 pic.twitter.com/7mxuyxI5Fg — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 24, 2022

He’s only committed 109 turnovers in the 46 games he’s played this season. This means he’s averaging 10.1 assists per game while turning the ball over only 2.36 times. If CP3 can keep up his numbers, this would be the 6th time in his career that he’d achieve this feat.

No other player in NBA history has ever averaged 10+ assists while turning over the ball less than 3 times, even once in their career. Greats like Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Steve Nash, John Stockton, and Jason Kidd have never once achieved this feat in their careers, meanwhile, CP3 is doing it for the 6th time.

Along with having a great personal season, where CP3 is back in the race for MVP, he’s also leading the Suns to a league-best 37-9 record.