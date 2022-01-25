Basketball

“This is why Chris Paul is the POINT GOD over Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, and Isiah Thomas!”: Suns’ superstar puts up historical figures for 6th season in his career as he averages over 10 assists per game, with less than 3 turnovers

"This is why Chris Paul is the POINT GOD over Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, and Isiah Thomas!": Suns' superstar puts up historical figures for 6th season in his career as he averages over 10 assists per game, with less than 3 turnovers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I am making sure the body is right and 100 percent moving forward": Jhye Richardson set to miss Australia's Pakistan tour to manage workload
Next Article
"My preparation is to play as an all-rounder": Hardik Pandya confirms he is aiming to make a comeback as an all-rounder
NBA Latest Post
"This is why Chris Paul is the POINT GOD over Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, and Isiah Thomas!": Suns' superstar puts up historical figures for 6th season in his career as he averages over 10 assists per game, with less than 3 turnovers
“This is why Chris Paul is the POINT GOD over Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, and Isiah Thomas!”: Suns’ superstar puts up historical figures for 6th season in his career as he averages over 10 assists per game, with less than 3 turnovers

Suns’ superstar Chris Paul continues to make history as he is about to record his…