Basketball

“This Lakers roster ain’t even good enough to make the playoffs, LeBron James!”: Shannon Sharpe makes shocking take about his favorite team after 37-point loss vs Nuggets

"This Lakers roster ain't even good enough to make the playoffs, LeBron James!": Shannon Sharpe makes shocking take about his favorite team after 37-point loss vs Nuggets
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"James Harden crosses Ray Allen on the all-time 3-point missed list": Brooklyn Nets guard gets past the Hall of Fame shooter but not in the category he would have aimed for
Next Article
“Matisse Thybulle really caused Steph Curry and James Harden to shoot less than 25%”: How the Sixers defensive stud has put a sea of All-Stars on lock
NBA Latest Post
"Who is Mo Wagner, and why did he scream in my ear?!": Luka Doncic gets heated as Magic player pulls a confusing stunt despite being down 20 points
“Who is Mo Wagner, and why did he scream in my ear?!”: Luka Doncic gets heated as Magic player pulls a confusing stunt despite being down 20 points

Mavericks star Luka Doncic takes exception to Magic’s Mo Wagner’s flex after his teammate makes…