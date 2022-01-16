“This Lakers roster ain’t even good enough to make the playoffs, LeBron James!”: Shannon Sharpe makes shocking take about his favorite team after 37-point loss vs Nuggets

Shannon Sharpe makes a shocking take about LeBron James and the LA Lakers after their blowout loss to the depleted Nuggets

So… this team was constructed to win an NBA championship, you say? What other lies have you been cooking up?

LeBron James and his band of misfits currently stand 7th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 21-22. And heck, if the Western Conference wasn’t filled with teams at half strength, who knows how much lower their seeding could have actually been.

Even with the King doing all he can, this team just isn’t any good, and we think that it’s time for the Lakers’ management to admit that to try and build a better team. And it seems that ‘Undisputed’ co-host, and massive Lakers fan, Shannon Sharpe certainly agrees with that notion.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Oscar Robertson scoffed at the idea that ‘The King’ wasn’t as good as Michael Jordan

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James and the Lakers aren’t good enough to make the playoffs as currently constructed

As we mentioned prior, Shannon Sharpe is a co-host of ‘Undisputed’, a show he shares with Skip Bayless, who could just qualify as the greatest LeBron-hater of all time. So, with that in mind, it’s obvious that the man has to defend the King and his Lakers on a regular basis. But now, it seems that the man has finally had enough. Take a look at the tweet below.

Lakers getting beat like this is a blessing. They can no longer fool themselves about lineups, health and Pelinka has to make a move now. This will not make playoffs as currently constructed. THE END — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 16, 2022

Yikes! Not even the playoffs?

To be fair to Sharpe here, he represents a very burnt-out Lakers fanbase here, so it makes sense for him to start to lose hope in the franchise.

Frankly though, his prediction for this team may not even be that far off. And that alone should scare LeBron James and all of his teammates.

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets guard gets past the Hall of Fame shooter but not in the category he would have aimed for